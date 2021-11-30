11-30-2021 Queen Sofía presides over the commemorative act of the 40th anniversary of the Victims of Terrorism Association. MADRID, 30 (CHANCE) If during the pandemic and much of the year 2021 Queen Sofía was practically ‘disappeared’ and her presence on the Royal agenda was almost anecdotal, in recent months her prominence is increasing. At the foot of the canyon and become one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family, it is common for the Emerita to preside over different events related to art, the environment or social causes that during her almost 40 years of reign have been one of your high priorities. EUROPE SPAIN SOCIETY POLICY



If during the pandemic and a good part of the year 2021, Queen Sofía was practically ‘disappeared’ and her presence on the Royal agenda was almost anecdotal, in recent months her prominence is increasing. At the foot of the canyon and become one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family, it is common for the Emerita to preside over different events related to art, the environment or social causes that during her almost 40 years of reign have been one of your high priorities.

Thus, if last week we saw her perfectly ‘replacing’ Kings Felipe and Letizia during their three-day official visit to Sweden – she presided over the presentation of the Alfonsi codices on the occasion of the 8th centenary of the birth of Alfonso X El Sabio, the concert “in memoriam” in honor of the brigadier general of the military music corps Don Francisco Grau Vergara, and ended his commitments by attending on Friday in Ibiza the concert “Chamber music in heritage cities” – this Tuesday Doña Sofía has resumed her official agenda with a very special event for her.

Felipe VI’s mother presided this morning at the Reina Sofía Museum, in the company of the president of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the commemorative act of the 40th Anniversary of the Victims of Terrorism Association: “40 years working for and with the victims “. An especially emotional appointment, since Queen Sofía has been committed to this Foundation since its creation four decades ago.

Showcasing her elegance without fanfare and the most smiling thing, the Queen Emerita has worn a sober black pantsuit with a blazer with small pinstripes, comfortable wide-heeled ankle boots in the same color – as well as her handbag. hand – a white T-shirt adorned with a colorful necklace, and a two-tone silk scarf in one hand.