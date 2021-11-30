Producer of Mario’s movie says Chris Pratt will win over fans and critics

A producer of the animated film of Super Mario, came out to defend the film. All after the internet was full of mockery for the decision to leave Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario. Nevertheless, the worker of the tape assures that the decision was “phenomenal”.

The skepticism began in September, after the announcement of the full cast of the film. As reported NME, Many people in the networks claimed that Pratt was not going to measure up to the plumber’s original actor, Charles Martinet.

In an interview he conducted with TooFab, film co-producer Chris Meledandri assured that Pratt’s voice will win over critics and fans.

“All I can tell you is that the voice he’s giving us, and Mario, is phenomenal. I can’t wait for people to hear it, ”added Meledandri.

In addition, he claimed that the film will have a self-referential joke about Pratt’s lack of Italian accent. “We covered it in the movie, so we will definitely show that we were aware of our decision,” he concluded.

Meledandri assured that Mario’s famous phrase: “It’s a-me, Mario!” Doesn’t come out so well for Pratt, so it won’t appear much in the film.

The Mario movie is coming

Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto is working as a co-producer on the film with Meledandri, who is the founder of Illumination Entertainment. Some of the previous works of the study are “Despicable Me” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

The film’s cast includes: Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach; Charlie Day as Luigi; Jack Black as Bowser; and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Another of the actors who will participate are Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong; Fred Armasen as Cranky Kong; Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek; and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film will also feature the special participation of Martinet, who has been the voice of Luigi, Mario, Wario and other characters from Super Mario Since 1990.