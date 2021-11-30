price and official launch in Mexico of the return of the iconic Jeep that will now also be its premium sub-brand

The Wagoneer was Jeep’s first luxury SUV and it was produced from 1962 to 1991, the year in which its manufacture was stopped. However, 30 years later, Stellantis and Jeep decided to bring it back with off-road capabilities and a very technological interior.

With the return of the Wagoneer, Jeep also announced that it will not only be a vehicle model, but that it will be a Jeep premium sub-brand which will be gradually joined by more large and luxurious SUVs.

For now, two models inspired by the silhouette of the original SUV will arrive: Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, with capacity for eight and seven passengers, respectively.



Grand Wagoneer 2022

Both have abroad the legendary seven bar grill Lest we forget his family ties to the Jeep brand, and on Grand Wagoneer models it features laser-etched grille rings with paint over chrome, similar to the carved finish seen in haute horlogerie.

Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer come standard with 22-inch aluminum wheels with four different finishes and textures. A three-dimensional rim center that highlights the logo of Wagoneer it is suspended in acrylic.





Talking about the differences that distinguish them, Wagoneer features LED headlights, fog lights, accented badges and a side step as standard; while the Grand Wagoneer has a two-tone black roof, exclusive grille, hood and LED lighting, electric retractable fenders and side steps as standard.

In terms of motorization, the Wagoneer stands out, as it equips the engine 5.7-liter V-8 coupled, as standard, to the new generation of mild-hybrid system (a small hybrid system like the one on the Mazda 2 MHEV and the Suzuki Swift Boostergreen) eTorque 48 volts.

In combination this powertrain performs 392 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque, and benefits from a set of technologies aimed at fuel savings These include cylinder deactivation and variable camshaft timing.





Both SUVs are mated to an automatic transmission of eight-speed TorqueFlite standard that provides smooth gear changes in off-road handling and efficient power delivery at highway speeds.

Technological interior

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer come loaded with a lot of technology and luxury inside, although the most technological is the Grand Wagoneer that even inside has American walnut wood with a satin finish inside, a material that promises durability.

The Wagoneer features a one-piece instrument panel, while the Grand Wagoneer features a two-piece design, with a black center gusset that elegantly integrates technology and connectivity elements.





Also, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are the vehicles most advanced jeep history by equipping state-of-the-art technology such as the Uconnect 5 system, digital rear view mirror, rear seat monitoring camera, Head-Up Display and a McIntosh audio system.

According to Jeep, the new Uconnect 5 provides operating speeds that are five times faster than the previous generation, in addition to offering new connectivity possibilities and more content, it is more practical and customizable.

Additionally, the Android operating system of the Uconnect 5 is will update wirelessly over the air, which will expand the catalog of applications to improve the user experience.





The 10.25-inch frameless dash on the Wagoneer and 12.3 on the Grand Wagoneer, contains about two dozen different menusAmong them are driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control, night driving assistance, night vision, drowsy driver detection, among others.

The main screen, where the infotainment system is controlled, is 10.1 inches on the Wagoneer and 12 inches on the Grand Wagoneer; However, below, and separated from it, there is another 10.25-inch horizontal touch screen that performs various comfort functions, for example, from there the function of front seat massage.

But the co-pilot it also has its screen; It is a 10.25-inch with different functions: copilot (to manage navigation and devices), entertainment (via HDMI or via the rear seat entertainment system), and vision of the vehicle’s exterior cameras.



Grand Wagoneer 2022

The Grand Wagoneer also includes three more screens for passengers second row: two are located in the rear of the front seats and are 10.1 inches; the other is in the center console between the two individual captain’s seats and from there the comfort functions are controlled.

Price and availability

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are already available in Mexico but only in 25 Stellantis distributors of the Republic because, according to the automaker, these are the best-rated agencies in the country, which will lead to a process most exclusive delivery.

Regarding prices, the Wagoneer 2022 it will cost 1,842,900 pesos, while the Grand Wagoneer 2022, because it is more technological and with greater comfort, it is worth 2,252,900 pesos.