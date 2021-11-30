Possible sale of figures and the reasons that led to the departure of Guillermo Almada

Guillermo Almada was betting on the continuity of Mateus Doria, Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Valdés and Eduardo Aguirre, but the club awaits offers for them

What in the summer was an almost perfect relationship, little by little it was wearing down until it resulted in the departure of Guillermo Almada as technical director of Santos Laguna.

After just over two years of work and reaching the final of the Guardians 2021 where they fell to Cruz Azul, the Santista board and the coach agreed to renew the employment relationship indefinitely, however, the idyll only lasted six more months.

Santos awaits offers for players like Mateus Doria, which Almada did not receive in the best way Imago7

According to sources consulted by ESPNThroughout the semester, there were different factors that caused the gradual deterioration of the relationship that could not be corrected when analyzing the tournament and planning for the future.

The Uruguayan requested the conservation of the squad and hire at least one reinforcement per line to face the two competitions of the next semester, however the directive did not guarantee the permanence of the base of the team since They await offers by foreigners Mateus Doria, Fernando Gorriarán and Diego Valdés, and even by the Mexican Eduardo Aguirre.

Another point of conflict was the situation of the Dutch Alessio da Cruz, who was separated from the squad due to indiscipline and Almada hoped that the footballer would not continue in the squad, however, as he still had the loan commitment for one more year, the attacker’s permanence was decided, something that the coach did not like.

The possibility of becoming the technical director of the Uruguayan team was also a factor that influenced Almada not being convinced to continue, on different occasions he expressed his illusion of directing the celeste and before the departure of Óscar Washington Tavarez and being one of the candidates to take the position, he preferred to be released, despite the fact that this situation was stipulated in his contract from the beginning.