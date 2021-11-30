PlayStation patents a DualShock-shaped mobile controller

Sony Interactive Entertainment has patented a control designed for mobile devices with a design similar to that of the DualShock 4, the official command used by the Japanese brand during the generation of Playstation 4. The registration, requested last May 2020, has been authorized this November 25, 2021, so Sony already has legal support for future uses derived from this design and conceptual idea. Let’s know what it consists of.

Other recent Sony patents:

PlayStation Now or cloud gaming, possible purposes of this patent

Like all patents, it does not have to materialize in anything, but the Japanese division of SIE describes in the document a peripheral with two grips, one on each side, that would be adjusted in parallel to a smartphone; something similar to what solutions such as Kishi, from Razer, already offer, one of the most popular devices for playing video games on mobile devices or through cloud gaming, especially in the case of Xbox with xCloud, with whom Razer is associated.

Razer Kishi by Razer | More and more manufacturers with products compatible with the ‘gaming’ segment to offer physical controls in gaming sessions.

Sony would offer something similar, with a form factor that would respect the layout of buttons and command layout in the purest PlayStation style, with the addition that it would be an official product, thus facilitating compatibility with specific functions such as Share and Options (the adjacent buttons to the action and crosshead commands). In fact, there is also talk of compatibility with motion control, so that the device would include accelerometer and gyroscope.

Microsoft already offers cloud gaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud)

While nothing is detailed about the cloud game, the first thing that may come to mind is the possibility that this patent has something to do with future compatibility of PlayStation Now with cloud gaming from platforms other than PlayStation and PC consoles. Its main competitor, the North American manufacturer Microsoft, has bet squarely on the Xbox ecosystem anywhere.

Last October, Sony recruited Nicola Sebastiani, a former member of Apple Arcade, to be part of SIE’s mobile operations department. Likewise, a job offer evidenced the company’s intention to hire staff to adapt PlayStation licenses to mobiles.

Currently, Xbox Game Pass has an alternative cloud compatible with computers, Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series and smartphones with iOS and Android operating systems (the latter with a native app). The result is none other than being able to play Xbox Game Pass video games using the streaming, as if it were an app for series or movies, with the difference that it is about video games. Microsoft also offers touch controls adapted to many titles, although the greatest comfort is achieved by connecting either an Xbox controller or a peripheral like the one that is now the protagonist.

Source | WIPO; via VGC