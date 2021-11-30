Pierre Gasly would be at the level of Checo Pérez and Bottas: Jean Todt

Editorial Mediotiempo

Since the continuity of Sergio perez on Red bull for the 2022 season, criticism against him has been constant, especially from Pierre Gasly and the people close to him, who consider that the French deserved a new opportunity.

The last to raise his voice was Jean Todt, current president of the International Automobile Federation, who pointed out that if he was in a top team at least he would be at the level of Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas and even considered that it would complicate the leaders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

“If Gasly drove a Mercedes or a Red Bull today, I think I would make things difficult for them. Would you win a world championship? I do not know. But in any case would be at least at the level of the teammates of Verstappen and Hamilton“Todt assured the chain beIN SPORTS.

This season, the Alpha Tauri rider is in ninth place in the world drivers’ championship, in addition to finishing third in Baku.

The powerful manager was asked when a French champion could be seen in Formula 1, although in addition to Gasly he pointed out that there are other high-quality young people on the circuit.

“They are all very talented drivers. Maybe there are two or three that have a little more sparkBut what makes the big difference is the car they are given to drive. We have seen it. We are talking about Michael (Schumacher), when he came to Ferrari in 1996, he had been world champion in 1994 and 1995. In 1996 he won three Grand Prix, far from being world champion, “he said.