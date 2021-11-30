Physicists detect neutrinos for the first time with the Large Hadron Collider

The FASER experiment at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, Switzerland Photo : CERN

Last week, a team of physicists working at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider announced their first neutrino detection , which are some of the smallest and weakest interacting particles ever shown to exist.

Neutrinos are basically ubiquitous in the universe, but only under the right conditions do they interact with ordinary matter. Billions of neutrinos pass through your body while you read this sentence . But to “see” particles, physicists have to build giant detectors in extremely isolated conditions.

The neutrino detectors have been submerged under the ice and in the deepest lake in the world, for instance. But the detection more recent, published in Physical Review D the last week, change the script as it is the first out of a collider.

“Before this project, no sign had ever been seen of neutrinos in a particle collider, ”said study co-author Jonathan Feng, a physicist at the University of California, Irvine and co-leader of the collaboration that managed the experiment, in a Press release. “This significant advance is a step toward developing a deeper understanding of these elusive particles and the role they play in the universe.”

The particles were detected in a proof pilot of an emulsion detector called FASER, a particle physics experiment of the Large Hadron Collider. Emulsion detectors are a way to search for super particles small, like the unknown matter that makes up dark matter.

G / O Media may get a commission

The FASER pilot detector was made of alternating plates of lead and tungsten (101 and 120 of them, respectively), each of which contained a corresponding number of emulsion films. The neutrinos produced by the reactions in the Large Hadron Collider smash into the heavy metal nuclei in FASER, leaving marks of their presence in the emulsion layers.

A worker standing next to the FASER experiment at CERN Photo : CERN

FASER is a forerunner of FASERnu, a future experiment who will be more reactive and demanding than the current rider . In addition to studying the interactions of high-energy neutrinos, FASERnu is also designed to search for new weakly coupled elementary particles and candidate It’s dark matter like dark photons.

“Taking into account the power From our new detector and its prime location at CERN, we hope to be able to record more than 10. 000 neutrino interactions in the next LHC run, starting in 2022, ”said David Casper, also a UC physicist. Irvine, co-director of FASER and co-author of the new article, in the same statement. “We will detect the highest-energy neutrinos ever produced from a man-made source.”

FASERnu is being installed at the Large Hadron Collider this year and will begin its data collection next year, coinciding with the collider’s third run. FASERnu will also include data on the type of neutrinos it detects and their flavors. By 2024, many of the elusive tiny particles will be documented , and new details about their identities.