Phenomenon on Instagram: Rihanna surprises everyone with a transparent dress on the streets of Los Angeles

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Barbados on February 20, 1988, known simply as Rihanna, is a Barbadian singer, businesswoman, fashion designer, actress, diplomat, writer, dancer and philanthropist. Daughter of accountant Monica Braithwaite and warehouse supervisor Ronald Fenty.

She is known for fusing some Caribbean genres with pop music and for reinventing her image over the years. Her impact on popular culture has led her to become an icon of music and fashion. With more than 50 million musical productions distributed worldwide and 200 million digital downloads and 105 million followers on Instagram, Rihanna is one of the best selling artists of all time.

