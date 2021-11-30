Phenomenon on Instagram: Rihanna surprises everyone with a transparent dress on the streets of Los Angeles

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Barbados on February 20, 1988, known simply as Rihanna, is a Barbadian singer, businesswoman, fashion designer, actress, diplomat, writer, dancer and philanthropist. Daughter of accountant Monica Braithwaite and warehouse supervisor Ronald Fenty.

She is known for fusing some Caribbean genres with pop music and for reinventing her image over the years. Her impact on popular culture has led her to become an icon of music and fashion. With more than 50 million musical productions distributed worldwide and 200 million digital downloads and 105 million followers on Instagram, Rihanna is one of the best selling artists of all time.

Rihanna was recently photographed in a see-through crystal encrusted dress while on her way to dinner. She paired the little dress with sheer heels, a statement necklace, and her lips in a classic red.

The singer has made the world her runway for years and recently sported eye-catching looks from coast to coast in America. Rihanna She was recently seen wearing Chanel in a New York supermarket with a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace and a Christian Dior emerald necklace.

The singer also sported a lingerie-inspired look last July, with an oversized black lace dress and a silk shag shoulder reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic white corset in “Like a Virgin” and a tulle skirt.

Image: Page Six

Rihanna who they call “The Risky of Fashion” recently celebrated the launch of her first Fenty perfume, which sold out the morning of its launch. It seems that the singer is exposing all the artillery when dressing and walking through the streets of Los Angeles, as she usually shows in her Instagram.