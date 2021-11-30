Pete Davidson already calls Kim Kardashian “my girl”

The relationship of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson does not stop giving us headlines, and the truth is that it is no wonder. The fashionable couple of the moment (we are sorry for you, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but they have taken your position away) are already being seen in public holding hands and even making family plans with the mother of the businesswoman. Come on, their relationship is progressing by leaps and bounds.

Pete Davidson is everything Kim Kardashian needed after her mediatic divorce from Kanye West. A complicated time for the businesswoman that little by little she is forgetting thanks to the comedian of ‘Saturday Night Live’. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote,” she says close to People magazine. This same source reveals that the relationship with Kim Kardashian is the top priority for Pete, who makes frequent trips to Los Angeles to meet her.

His thing is going so well that he already refers to her as “my girl”, watch out there. “He is very interested in her and is always ‘my girl’ this and ‘my girl’ that “says the source. Uuuh. And how is Kim with all this? Well delighted, of course. “She loves that I pay attention to him. He likes him more and more,” adds the source.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rumors about their relationship began to circulate on social networks in early November, after Kim did his commented performance on the program ‘Saturday Night Live’ and kissed Pete in a ‘sketch’. The ‘clip’ sparked some rumors that, soon, would gain more force. The confirmation of their relationship came just a week ago, when photographers caught them holding hands. Since then, they have not stopped giving what to talk about and this same weekend they had a date at a hotel in Beverly Hills, where they took pictures with a fan. We will continue to inform.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io