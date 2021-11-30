Peso will ‘run’ against the dollar at the end of November – El Financiero

The weight it appreciates against the dollar this Tuesday due to the expectation that the Federal Reserve will not withdraw its economic stimuli in the short term in an accelerated way due to the advance of the pandemic.

According to data from Bloomberg, the Mexican currency appreciates 1.53 percent, bringing the exchange rate to 21.34 units per dollar, this in the interbank environment.

The peso touched a minimum of 21.40 and a maximum of 21.83 pesos per dollar during the day.

At the bank window, the dollar is sold at 21.97 units, according to Citibanamex data.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, shows a decrease of 0.46 percent, reaching 1,181 points.

“Although the US dollar is weakening, in global financial markets there is again a high aversion to risk related to the new variant of the pandemic, omicron. This is due to the comments of high-level officers of Moderna Inc. who in interviews pointed out that the number of mutations of the new variant of the coronavirus is significant and also that this will reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines, ”said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

The specialist added that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned that the new variant of the coronavirus represents a challenge to achieve the inflation objectives and maximum employment of the Fed, as it could discourage face-to-face work and slow down the recovery of the labor market.

“The peso is strengthening against the possibility that the pandemic deteriorates and the global economic recovery slows down, which would prevent the Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus from being withdrawn early,” said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of analysis at Monex.

In addition to the Mexican peso, the currencies that show the greatest appreciation against the US currency are the Polish zloty with 1.1 percent, the South African rand with 0.90 percent, the Czech crown gains 0.81 percent, the Japanese yen with 0.70 percent and the Colombian peso with 0.62 percent.