Peso recovers 15 cents and ends streak of seven consecutive falls

The Mexican peso regained ground in front of dollar this Monday and ended a streak of seven falls. The local currency appreciated in a calmer market, after the nervousness generated on Friday by a new variant of Covid-19.

The exchange rate concluded operations at 21.6758 units per greenback compared to the close of 21.8335 units on Friday, with data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). The peso recovered 15.77 cents, equivalent to 0.72 percent.

The cross moved in a range between a high of 21.9940 units and a low of 21.6343 units per dollar, touched near the close. On Friday, the peso fell to its weakest level in 14 months due to risk aversion.

“Currency markets reversed movements, calming down after the impact of the news about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, which could hinder the global economic recovery,” Monex analysts explained.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the possibility of Ómicron spreading on an international scale and posing a very high risk of sharp increases in infections that could have “serious consequences.”

With a maximum of 22,1510 units, the peso reflected on Friday the persistent fear in the markets of more closings. In seven days with falls, from 20.6688 units on the 17th, he lost more than one weight or 5.60 percent.

