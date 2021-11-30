Peñarol is not going to pay for the Uruguayan

In recent days, it transpired that Pablo Ceppelini had expressed his desire not to return to Cruz Azul, despite the fact that in December your loan with Peñarol ends, However, their situation would have an unexpected turn before the last position of the Uruguayan team, as they warned that He is not willing to pay the cement workers for the midfielder’s record.

And it is that, according to information from periodist Nahuel Ferrerira, the Chickadee has intentions to extend the loan of the Uruguayan soccer playerHowever, in his plans he is not disbursing any amount of money, despite the good time he is going through with the club, because he considers that I could not resell it in the future.

“From Peñarol intends to extend the loan of the steering wheel Pablo Ceppelini, but the Uruguayan club you are not willing to buy your token, since they consider that has no resale value, the player gave the OK to continue. Now the last word will be Blue Cross“explained the experienced journalist.

Remember that the transfer of Ceppelini with Peñarol will culminate in December of this year, Therefore, in the event that La Maquina does not give in to the Uruguayan request to extend the loan, the 30-year-old footballer must report in La Noria in January, waiting for what I decide so much Juan Reynoso as the celestial directive.

The Uruguayan has left good feelings with him Chickadee, because during 2021 he registered a total of 1943 minutes for the local championship reaching a figure of eight goals scored; He started 23 times and earned the trust of fans of a club with history in South America.