Our favorite Meryl Streep roles.





6. Julia Child on Julie & Julia (2009)

In the 1950s, Julia Child (Streep) moves to Paris with her husband (Stanley Tucci, 60), where she attends Le Cordon Bleu and works on a revolutionary French cookbook for American housewives. Half a century later, a young New York writer, Julie Powell (Amy Adams), decides to recreate all the recipes in that book over the course of a year. Streep won her third Oscar three years later for playing Margaret Thatcher in The Iron LadyBut for us, the most poignant portrait is this lovingly quirky twist on Nora Ephron’s latest film, which won an AARP Movies for Grownups Award for Best Adult Love Story.

The most Meryl moment: Streep, a longtime vocal chameleon, really channels Child in recreated scenes from his 1960s cooking show The French Chef, including a stunning scene where he tries, unsuccessfully, to flip a potato cake.

Attention of the prizes: Academy Awards (nomination), BAFTA (nomination), Golden Globes (victory), SAG Awards (nomination), plus 11 additional critics awards

You can see it here: Julie & Julia, on Netflix

DO NOT MISS THIS: 11 cooking shows and delicious food