Ómicron is not only a variant of the coronavirus, it is also a cryptocurrency that grew up to 915% in recent days

Following the official appointment of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 like Ómicron and as world markets and even Bitcoin fell for the news, a cryptocurrency with the same name began to emerge.

The price of the token that until now had remained practically unknown, multiplied almost 10 times between Friday and Monday after the World Health Organization named the new strain discovered in southern South Africa, when it reached a maximum value of $ 711, with a growth of 915%.

Ómicron (OMIC) launched in early november and its price data is available from the 8th of the same month, while its Telegram channel was launched only a day before.

Disproportionate growth





This token that for most of its existence had stably priced between $ 65 and $ 70, is currently under 200, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

On its website the cryptocurrency is described as a “decentralized monetary protocol built on top of ArbitrumFurthermore, each token is backed by a basket of assets, which means that there is a minimum value below which its value cannot fall.

CoinMarketCap also reports that while there is nothing to indicate malicious intent from the creators of the token, OMIC’s sudden rise in value looks a lot like SQUID, the cryptocurrency inspired by the Squid Game, where the creators of the series had no relationship and which ended in fraud.

Not the first Omicron project in cryptocurrency

Although it seems that this token took advantage of the trend of names derived from the Greek alphabet to name the variants of COVID-19, it is not the first coin with this name.

According to Decrypt, the original Ómicron (OMC), appeared the August 31, 2016 on the Bitcoin Talk forum as a “dividend issuing currency” and is not currently listed on any popular markets. According to this project, claimed to have raised 121 Bitcoins And after the dividend payments had been made, the project was sold out.