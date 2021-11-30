Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, the favorites at the 2022 Grammys

This week the Recording Academy would announce the nominees for the 64th installment of the most famous golden megaphone in the world, leaving pleasant surprises, among which the multiple nominations of Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish at the 2022 Grammys.

With a young career and with 7 Grammys to his credit, Billie eilish has made it clear that it is about the present and future of international music, since their ability to compose and navigate different rhythms, from pop to electronic, has allowed him to consolidate in music with only 19 years of age.

For its part, Olivia rodrigo has found on his debut album ‘SOUR’, the perfect vehicle to transmit your ability to interpret and compose songs of all kinds. There are 7 nominations for Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish at the 2022 Grammys, and together with Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, HER and Jon Batiste, the select group of the most nominated of this edition.

Within the 7 nominations of Olivia rodrigo, the Californian stands out in three of the most important categories of the night, as her song ‘Drivers License’ will compete for two Grammys, in the category ‘Record of the year’, for audio and performance engineering, and in the category of ‘Song of the Year’, recognizing the composition and lyrics, which would have positioned this musical hit. Likewise, Olivia starts as a favorite to win the Grammy for ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best Music Video’ for the song ‘Good 4 U’.

On the other hand, Billie Eilish’s 7 nominations include the possibility that her album ‘Happier Than Ever’ reach the Grammy to ‘Best Album of the Year’, as well as the categories where Olivia Rodrigo will compete face to face, for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’, with the song that also gives title to Billie’s latest album, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Although Olivia Rodrigo has surprised the world with her debut album ‘SOUR’, and starts as one of the great favorites to sweep the 64th Annual Grammys, we cannot leave aside the most mature and introspective album by Billie Eilish.