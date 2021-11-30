Olivia Culpo’s look to go to eat in West Hollywood, Megan Fox’s walk in New York: celebrities in a click

Gala evening. Olivia Culpo went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood and set a trend with her look: she wore a black dress with transparencies and a black bodysuit (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Elegant evening. Alessandra Ambrosio attended an exclusive event in Moscow, Russia, where she traveled because she was specially invited. She wore an animal print dress and a white faux fur coat

Becky G toured the most exclusive stores on a shopping trip in Milan and wore a spectacular turquoise coat that she combined with the pants. She also wore clear boots that she combined with her purse

Workday. Diane Kruger was photographed walking on set in a gown while filming “Out of the Blue” in Newport, Rhode Island.

Fun night. Demi Lovato attended a party that was held at Delilah in West Hollywood. He wore metallic black pants that he combined with his shirt and he wore an oversize light blue jacket that he combined with his glasses

Shopping day. Eva Longoria toured the most exclusive stores in Beverly Hills and made purchases for her home. He wore blue pants, a white shirt that he combined with his sneakers

Dua Lipa traveled to Italy to attend the exclusive Milan Fashion Week fashion event. He wore black pants, sports shoes, a green printed jumpsuit from a well-known brand, a multicolored wallet, fuchsia mask and sunglasses

Shopping day. Kate Hudson toured the most exclusive stores on a shopping trip in Brentwood, California. He wore a printed jumpsuit with different designs, sunglasses, mask and leather wallet

A different way out. Katie Holmes was photographed with a man after they shared a theater performance in New York. The actress wore a light jean, a black shirt with transparencies and white polka dots and wore her mask

Megan Fox wore a very elegant look while strolling through New York. It was when he was leaving a work meeting and carrying a coffee in his hands: he wore a black set of pants, top and jacket that he combined with a leather wallet and gold chain

