Olivia Culpo’s look to go to eat in West Hollywood, Megan Fox’s walk in New York: celebrities in a click
In addition, Diane Kruger was seen relaxing on the set of “Out of the Blue”, and Alessandra Ambrosio attended an event in Russia
Diego Boneta celebrated his 31st birthday with Renata Notni
During the beautiful evening, the actress did not separate from her boyfriend, whom she also surprised with a tender congratulation from social networks
La China Suárez, her relationship with money and the house that Benjamín Vicuña would have left her
In the first note she gave after the scandal with Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, the actress who has been working for more than half her life, she talked about how she handles money
Zendaya eclipsed at the Ballon d’Or for a detail of her dress and Nicolas Cage with a rocker look: celebrities in a click
In addition, Ricky Martin visited an art gallery with her husband and Rihanna played with a production to the limit to present her new line of pajamas
The images of the Pirelli 2022 calendar, dedicated to the stars of music when they go on tour
The musician and photographer Bryan Adams served as curator and contributed both the photos and a song for this edition, which has among other figures Cher, Rita Ora, Iggy Pop and Jennifer Hudson
Octavio Ocaña: Nerea Godínez revealed if her son is the heir to the actor’s fortune
In recent days a rumor emerged that “Benito’s” fiancée and his 4-year-old son were the ones who would receive USD 1 million, as stipulated in the alleged will that also provided life insurance left by the young actor
