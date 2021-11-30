No vacation! Hard hand in the Club América post Liguilla del Grita México A21

The defeat before Pumas UNAM, of course, it has its cost. And for some, in fact, the board promised that it will be very expensive. But for now, the exits in the Eagles of America after what was the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, were postponed, according to the statement, for at least three weeks.

But that doesn’t mean they haven’t started making decisions. On the one hand, according to a report of this Monday, November 29 from the newspaper RÉCORD, the authorities blue cream would have run from the spotlight, at least for now, to Santiago Solari already Santiago Banos. In other words, for the time being, each one will continue in their position.

And on the other, punctually in reference to the players of the squad that still leads the Indiecito. It turns out that despite having no commitments and, therefore, no goals on the horizon between now and the end of the year, footballers will not have immediate vacations. They must be submitted until December 10, the date on which the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

When would the Eagles of America start the preseason?

Águilas Monumental could know that the period between December 10 and the reunion to face mainly the Clausura 2022 Tournament, it will be about 15 days. Therefore, the members of the men’s core team of the America clubThey will begin with the preseason rehearsals before the end of the year toast.

The four most exposed players with starting promises

The footballers of the Eagles of America that, according to RECORD, they are more exposed to the exits that are presumed to take place in the professional establishment after the statement released on social networks by the stumble with Pumas UNAM, are: Nicolás Benedetti, Renato Ibarra, Bruno Valdez and Pedro Aquino. All for the same reason which is no longer tolerated in Coapa: repeated injuries.