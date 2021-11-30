Nissan announces it will launch 15 electric cars and shows off some great concepts

From left to right: Surf-Out, Max-Out and Hang-Out concepts Image : Nissan

With the launch of Ariya In Japan, Nissan has reason to be excited about the future. But that is not all. Nissan shared monday who plans to invest $ 18,000 million in electric vehicles and development of solid state batteries over the next five years, with a view to offering 15 electric cars from here to 2030. The company projects that then half of the vehicles it sells globally will be electrified .

The point is, everyone is making similar projections about be totally , mostly or moderately electric by the end of the decade. If you really want generate enthusiasm, you have to channel that enthusiasm into an engaging concept . Or four, like the ones Just released Nissan.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida poses in front of the Chill-Out concept Image : Nissan

The only that apparently exists at present it’s the Chill-Out, which looks a lot like a smaller, sportier Ariya. It looks interesting enough but you don’t risk much, except on the taillights. It almost looks like Nissan designers copied and pasted the LEDs in pill form new Z several times, but they fit the whole with the light bar that surrounds them, nor with the shiny black part in which they are. It’s a clean, but ornate design .

Image : Nissan

G / O Media may get a commission

By directing our attention to the other three proposals, we began to see some creativity in action. The Max-Out, a two-seater convertible that vaguely reminds me of a slightly thicker, miniaturized McLaren Speedtail, with its tear profile . The Max-Out is not an obvious tribute to classic Nissans like was the IDx , but wake up the nostalgia in my brain.

Image : Nissan

It also establishes a very interesting theme of this series of concepts: the creative use of translucent surfaces and openings to reuse the grid of a conventional car like window. The Max-Out accomplishes that by dipping the front of the windshield into the bodywork beyond the rising profile of the hood, creating a rectangular hole through which the headlights shine, if they really are headlights. The grid pattern on the inside of that surface gives that part depth and body. That’s a really smart touch, because if it was just painted pure black, it would look like an empty and wasted space.

Image : Nissan

We see a similar trick in the Surf-Out pickup, though here the hole is covered in glass and tea allows you to look directly into the cockpit.

Image : Nissan

If you buy one of the vehicles, probably the space would be better used for storage. But it’s nice to see artists using actively the opportunities that electric vehicles provide to take car design to places that it physically could not have gone before, rather than doing crossovers with details blue Cars obviously of production that finally emerge from this exercise will not look as daring as what we see here but that it’s okay. These insights show that Nissan is thinking the way correct.

Image : Nissan

Finally, we come to the Hang-Out: Nissan’s take on the cubic city car , like a cube with, apparently, more utility. Like some other such concepts we’ve seen over the years, the Hang-Out really stands out for its interior, with the four seats inside the cabin arranged on rails so they can slide and turn . The doors open horizontally, creating an airy atmosphere in what is otherwise a modest space. I’m not unsure what that structure on top does, although in one of these renderings it seems to help support an awning ; in another saw deo, projects a light show onto the sunroof. If Nissan ever resurrects the cube like electric vehicle, this is how the company should do it.

Image : Nissan

The most feasible of all these visions is probably the Chill-Out. After all, it’s a crossover, and a pretty credible one. In addition, Nissan said that the eventual replacement of the Leaf will move away from the format hatchback. That’s all well and good, but I personally look forward to a few years from Nissan and other automakers have finally solved your family products and they can start to pull some of these weird, wacky and fringe ideas off the drawing board .