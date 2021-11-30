Nintendo updates its policies to support diversity and increase the proportion of women in management positions – Nintenderos

Due to everything surrounding Activision Blizzard, companies are increasingly focusing on cbuild safe spaces for your employees and offer a diverse workforce where all voices are heard. One of them is Nintendo, which has just updated one of its documents reflecting this reality and indicating its intention to increase the proportion of women in managerial positions Inside the company.

The company respects human rights in its hiring process, selecting employees based on their competence and abilities, regardless of their sex, age, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity, carries out an evaluation and treatment Fairness of employees based on the quality and quantity of skills demonstrated by them, and helps employees further demonstrate their skills. The company does not have specific targets for the appointment of women, foreigners and middle-aged people in managerial positions. However, as a global company dedicated to the entertainment business, characterized by the increasing diversification of customer needs and preferences, it is essential that we harness the talent of a diverse workforce. Therefore, we are committed to respecting the personality and strengths of each and every employee, including those at our overseas subsidiaries, and to developing an environment in which employees from diverse backgrounds can maximize their potential. As part of these efforts, we are hiring women and creating an environment in which women can develop successful careers. We intend to increase the proportion of women in management positions from the current proportions in the main Nintendo Group offices globally (23.7% as of March 31, 2021) and at Nintendo Co., Ltd in Japan (4, 2% as of March 31, 2021).

