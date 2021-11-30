Nicolas Cage’s Weirdest Overthings in a 4-Minute Video – Movie News

We collect the most extravagant moments of the Oscar winner for ‘Leaving Las Vegas’. What is your favorite?





What would the world of cinema be without Nicolas Cage, one of the Hollywood fetish actors. Oscar winner for Living Las Vegas in 1995, and subsequently nominated again for Adaptation in 2002, he has not stopped giving us great moments throughout his career, and also weirdest over-performances. How to forget that scene from Face to cara, in which, at the beginning of the film, he pretends to be a priest while shaking hands with a young woman. And like this, many. Check out the 4 minute video!

The film debut of the member of the Coppola family occurred in That exciting course in 1982, with a very young Sean Penn. Since then, the actor has not stopped doing scenes in which his performances have given much to talk about. In the video that you have below we can find situations of the actor as outstanding as that of the iguana in Corrupt Lieutenant, his fight with a painting in Zandalee or the attack of the bees in Wicker man, among other. Don’t miss the video!

Cage has released this year the films Corrupt cops and Dog Eat Dog. The first deals with the history of two agents who find a hidden safe when helping the Las Vegas police department. For its part, Dog Eat Dog tells the story of three ex-convicts, whose mission is to kidnap a person to receive a payment. Their failed attempt will put their lives in danger, so they will have to flee. It is also featured in the cast of Snowden Oliver Stone, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley, will hit US theaters in September.