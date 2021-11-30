Nicolas Cage will be Dracula in the film “Renfield”

The Oscar winner will accompany Nicholas Hoult in the new film based on the literary work of Bram Stoker. (Credit / REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

The American actor, Nicolas Cage, will play Dracula on Rendfield, Chris McKay’s film about the vampire count’s helper. After being linked to the project on numerous occasions, the signing is now official and he will take on the role of the most famous vampire in entertainment in a story produced by Universal Pictures, which will star Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Hoult will be the main character, Rendfield, the assistant to the infamous Transylvanian monster. As reported The Hollywood Reporter, Cage joined the cast as Count Dracula after signing the contract with the production. In addition to directing the footage, McKay will produce the film with the comic book writer. Robert Kirkman, the mind behind The walking dead and who came up with this proposal for the big screen . David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will also have producer credit.

RENDFIELD WILL TELL A MODERN STORY

In the novel published by Bram Stoker in 1897, Renfield appears as a patient in a psychiatric hospital who has an obsession to drink blood like vampires and believes that this way he will find immortality, therefore, his diagnosis indicates that he suffers from hallucinations. When you meet Dracula, surrenders to him and becomes his faithful helper, although for the vampire he was always more like a slave.

Directed by Chris McKay, star Nicholas Cage will play Count Dracula. (Credit / Getty Images)

It is unknown if the next film production will focus on the particular relationship of both, since more details about it have not yet been revealed. However, it had been anticipated before that the plot will focus on a modern adventure with a touch of comedy, that is to say, any possibility of seeing a period adaptation is ruled out. Ryan Ridley (Rick and morty) worked on the script of Rendfield based on an idea by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible).

NICOLAS CAGE AND HER SEAL OF SUCCESS IN FILM

During the pandemic, Nicolas Cage released the films Willy’s Wonderland, The Croods 2, Jui Jitsu and PigThe latter being the reason why it is generating positive comments in the slow activity it had in the last two years. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Butcher’s Crossing and the most recent, Renfield, will be the next projects of the movie star to see the light.

Married about five times and 57 years old, he is considered one of the most famous faces in Hollywood and a key name for film success. In 1995, he became an Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner, and won the best actor award at the SAGs for the drama. Leaving Las Vegas. He has acted in other acclaimed films such as Seeking Justice, Ghost Rider, Kick-Ass, Adaptation, Snake Eyes, The Family Man, City of Angels and Vampire’s kiss, among others.

