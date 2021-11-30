Nicolas Cage is Jack Torrance in ‘The Shining’ thanks to the Deepfake

In the last few weeks, we have witnessed a considerable increase in videos and clips that use the technology deepfake or deep deception, the one that allows us to substitute the face and expressions of one person for those of a completely different person. Through montages very accurate and credible, we have seen how Tom cruise conquers TikTok with clips that have gone viral and the appearance of actors and actresses in impossible roles. The limits are set by our imagination. In this area, Stryder HD, has decided to go further and place Nicolas Cage in Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece.

Nicolas Cage as Jack Torrance in The Shining

“I thought … Why not put the king of insanity in one of the craziest performances I’ve ever seen in a movie? And well, this is the result,” the author explained. “Their ‘crazy eyes‘in that plane of Vampire’s kiss 1988 is an excellent example of what I mean, of his very special way of acting, and since then he has had many extravagant roles, “said the youtuber. “I think Nicolas Cage would have been fantastic as Jack torrance on The shining and this perhaps shows it to some extent “, he remarks. As you can see under these lines, the results are frankly spectacular and very credible.

We are talking about a technique and a tool that never ceases to amaze us and that advances by leaps and bounds in the film and television industry. Thanks to it, we are given the opportunity to change the face of the people involved in a movie, series or video, replacing it with another thanks to artificial intelligence. Until a few years ago, the deepfake it was something reserved for the more capable and budgeted film studiosIt took many hours of work, many Photoshop experts and a lot of expertise on the part of illustrators or special effects professionals. Now it is more instantaneous, faster and more effective, partly thanks to the use of the aforementioned artificial intelligence and computing power in the cloud. This powerful new technology works in a very curious way, massively collecting hundreds of facial images of the actor or actress in question as a database, easily generating millions of images with different expressions and light tones that can be fitted into the original image to be replaced. It has its flaws, of course.





Sometimes you have to change the direction of vision, avoid gestures or unbelievable expressions, or fix the framing of the face, which does not usually coincide with that of the original actor or actress. At the end of the day, and as we have already highlighted from time to time in Vandal RandomIt is all a matter of looking for a realistic effect in the expressions of human beings, something complex and difficult, avoiding eliminating the rejection effect with a single stroke of the pen. In fact, although this video is very good, it may need more integration of the celluloid grain to make it more believable, since the digitization it is obvious on many planes. After completing this laborious integration process, thanks to the number of frames generated by the AI, can be arranged to chain them together and generate microtests, looks and details on faces that were absolutely unthinkable a few years ago, and that we now have up to the soup, opening newscasts or appearing in viral apps on our smartphone.

If you liked to relive some plane of The glow, and you liked Doctor Sleep, we have good news: HBO prepares a spin-off of the original film focused on the mythical hotel Overlook, an idea that has been in the drawer of Warner Bros. for years and that will be based on a prologue of his own Stephen King.