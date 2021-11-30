Netflix: when the new Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence movie will be released

“Don’t look up”, the new Netflix movie

Netflix is a streaming platform that never ceases to surprise its users, this is how it seeks to close the year with one of the most anticipated films by the public. This is “Don’t Look Up”, a production in which prestigious actors will be part, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Matthew Perry , Chris Evans and Rob Morgan.

After many expectations and anxieties, the mystery finally ended and Netflix revealed the premiere date. Although they wanted to launch it at the end of 2020, due to the pandemic they had to schedule the agenda and now, after almost a year of waiting, they confirmed that The film will be available in theaters from December 10. While to see it on the platform, it will only be possible from December 24.

This new film, which promises to be compelling, focuses on two astronomers with dubious reputations, who try to convince the population that the planet will be destroyed by a meteorite in just six months. But, unfortunately, nobody believes them and for that very reason They undertake a media tour and campaigns on social networks that lead them to communicate with senior government officials, who do not take them seriously either.

Expectations of Netflix and those behind the big production are tall, so they hope to break new audience records. A curious fact about the film is that, during a press conference, Jennifer Lawrence recounted her experience on set and nothing was saved. There the actress revealed that there is a totally improvised 16-minute scene.

Far from finishing, he confessed that “He recorded the scene under the influence of drugs” with the excuse that his character was also during the sequence in question. For his part, the film’s producer said that the actress asked permission to smoke a marijuana cigarette in a scene with Meryl Streep, because her character “was really drugged.”