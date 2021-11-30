Netflix: This movie is the best romantic comedy and it’s perfect to watch today Wednesday, April 21

It is Wednesday of recommendations, today it is the turn of a romantic comedy, which is already available on the platform Netflix.

It’s about the tape “When we met” which deals with the moment when the young man Noah (Adam DeVine) is transported to the past by means of a magical photo booth and relives the night over and over again.

The protagonist of the film has lived the last three years of his life thinking that he had the best date of his life with Avery (Alexandra Daddario), but to his bad fortune she quickly sent him to the friendzone.

What else should I know about the movie?

Avery preferred to have a permanent relationship with the athletic and handsome Ethan (Robbie Amell). However, Noah’s luck makes him a good pass, because he accidentally discovers that he can travel again to the time of that night and try and this time, do things right.

However, what does not count Noah is to do things right, but it could destroy the lives of all those involved in the story of that date.

It should be noted that the brief synopsis that Netflix gives us tells us a lot, however it is accompanied by an adorable photo, which invites us to spend a beautiful afternoon.

This tape has been available since 2018 on the platform, however in recent days it has quickly become a trend.

mavr