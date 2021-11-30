Netflix: The best HORROR movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio Do you dare?

Through the platform that is the giant of series and streaming movies, yes, Netflix, has a wide range of tapes that has starred Leonardo Dicaprio, which, is best known for being in film projects of various cinematographic genres, such as horror, comedy, action, adventure, romance, and even of terror that, without a doubt, in each one of them does a great job.

In this sense, we have seen the American actor in quite popular films, but perhaps you have never seen a movie, Shutter Island or also known in Spanish as “La Isla Siniestra”, which premiered in 2010, which was directed by the also screenwriter, Martin Scorsese, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo.

Shutter Island

A perfect pair

The Sinister island is set in the 50s, which narrates everything that happens with two policemen, Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, who travel from Boston, Massachusetts, to an island where a psychiatric hospital is located, however, this is not a center for the mentally ill, since there are people who committed a crime.

Daniels and Aule They dive into the facilities of Ashecliffe Hospital, an island located in Boston Harbor, to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a murderer, Rachel Solando, who until now is thought to have escaped from the hospital after being admitted to the mental institution.

Spoiler Alert

From the beginning everything is very strange, since before entering the hospital, they are asked to leave their weapons or they will not be able to enter and do their work to search for the patient psychotic.

John Cawley, specialist and head of psychiatrists, explains to the two officers that Rachel was admitted after drowning her three young children, denying having committed this crime.

It is so during the search for Rachel, Teddy asks that they show the hospital files to what John Cawley, interferes with the investigation by denying them the documents, although he does allow them to be interrogated, although everything begins to turn murky, since when they try to question Solando’s psychiatrist, he has happened to go on vacation.

The sinister island

Do you dare to see it? Check this trailer and immerse yourself in this terrifying history which will leave you on the edge of the chair, which has no explanation and that you will have to decipher for yourself.