Netflix announced the premiere of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie

Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie will be released on Netflix in a few days.

Y’all know that Netflix it is one of the most used platforms in the world. The medium used to watch series, films and documentaries, does not stop betting on new projects and artists to expand its catalog. Thus, it prepares to close the year with one of the most desired films by the audience, and it is that it will have the leading role of Leonardo Dicaprio. The film will be called “Don’t Look Up”, whose translation into Spanish is “Don’t look up”.

After so much expectation, finally Netflix announced when the film will be released by Leonardo DiCaprio on the site. Thus, the streaming platform revealed that The 24th of December will begin to be part of its catalog, although it had been originally intended to be launched at the end of 2020. The planning of the team, however, was frustrated by the arrival of the pandemic for the new coronavirus, although it will also be released in theaters on December 10.

Now, with respect to the Netflix movie branch, it will be a comedy that focuses on two astronomers with dubious reputations who intend to convince the population that the planet will be destroyed by a meteorite in only six months. The problem for the protagonists will be that no one will believe them, which is why they will undertake a media tour with campaigns on social networks to be able to communicate with the highest positions in the Government.

“What do you have to do to make the world look up?”, describes the synopsis of the promising film that will be integrated into the Netflix catalog. From the hand of Adam McKay, Known for films such as The Vice of Power and The Great Bet, Expectations are high and they hope to break new viewing records.