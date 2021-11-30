Natalie Portman stars in a surreal short by influential fashion photographer Craig McDean

Craig McDean is a photographer and filmmaker known for his fashion images and portraits. Having discovered photography by taking pictures of his rocker friends in the north of England, McDean moved to London, where he helped out before taking on assignments on his own with assignments for iD and The Face.

McDean currently lives in New York and has photographed campaigns for Dior, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Estee Lauder, and Calvin Klein. She is a regular contributor to various international fashion publications, including W, American, French, British and Italian Vogue and Another Magazine. In 2008 he received the ICP Infinity award.

In 1999, McDean made his book publishing debut with I Love Fast Cars, his tribute to the world of American drag racing and the community that loves it.

In 2004, Steidl / Dangin published his second book, Lifescapes, one of the first masterpieces of digital photography. His 2011 book, Sumo, was accompanied by exhibitions in New York and Paris.

Her latest book, Amber, Guinevere, and Kate Photographed by Craig McDean: 1993-2005, was published by Rizzoli in 2013 and focuses on her relationship with the three models during a defining moment in an era in fashion and culture.

