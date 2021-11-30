Natalie Portman and her controversial film career

The actress recounted all the beliefs that she demolished when she ventured into the cinema

Natalie Portman is one of the most important actresses in Hollywood. However, his career has been full of endless controversies

She has been the star of numerous films that have positioned her as one of the most prestigious artists in the world. In addition, she has developed a unique style that has characterized her throughout her career. Films like “León” (1994), “V for Vendetta” (2005) and “The Black Swan” (2010) set a precedent in the cinema.

An agent discovered her one ordinary day in a pizzeria, at which point her life changed forever. At just 13 years old, he made his debut on the big screen, an aspect in favor but at the same time difficult to cope with certain roles that usually give the wrong image of an artist.

Natalie Portman’s controversial role in “Beautiful Girls”

At the age of 15, he starred in “Beautiful Girls” (1996), a film that tells the story of Willie (Timothy Hutton), a 29-year-old man who, amid various insecurities about what to do with his future, falls in love with Marty (Natalie Portman ) a 13-year-old girl who is her neighbor. As a result of her performance, the actress began to attract the attention of producers and directors by developing a more adult image for the character.

“At that age, you have your own sexuality, you have your own desire, you want to explore things. But you don’t feel safe when older men are interested and you say to yourself, ‘No, no, no, no,’ ”Natalie commented.

After that film, the actress’s parents took control of the scenes in which Natalie participated. On one occasion he even rejected roles, one of the most remembered is that of “Romeo and Juliet” because the actress was much younger than Leonardo DiCaprio.

The condition that established the early years of his career

Natalie Portman was not willing to shoot any nude that was not a key part of the narrative line of the film, her decision was not to the liking of the producers or directors and on several occasions it caused big problems. However, nothing was as great as her talent, the actress continued to star in films where her ideologies were respected.

With everything and that she was considered one of the most demanding actresses, at the age of 16 she joined the cinematographic universe of “Star Wars”.

Two years later, Natalie Portman decided to start her studies in Psychology at Harvard University. “I don’t care if college ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star, ”said the actress.

Portman grew up in a family where professional training was of the utmost importance. In full artistic growth of the actress, her parents were aware of her steps, always advising her to invest time in her academic training.

The actress was able to cope with her acting career and her studies in parallel, during that time she continued to record the “Star Wars” films and also joined the theater in the company of Meryl Streep in the play “La Gaviota” (2001) by Antón Chejov. .

Upon completing his studies in 2004, he starred in “Closer: carried by desire” (Closer) with Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Clive Owen; Thanks to her outstanding performance, she won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress and an Oscar nomination.

Natalie Portman’s career continues to grow in her 40s, the different characters she has played throughout her career have positioned her as one of the most influential actresses in the field. In 2022 we can see her in the new Marvel movie, “Thor” in the role of Jane Foster.

