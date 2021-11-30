Nanochips that reprogram our cells: this is the technological future of medicine | Technology

The future of medicine in Hollywood movies 20 years ago taught us chips that were introduced into the body to heal our wounds. We may have reached the point without realizing it.

A research team at the Indiana University School of Medicine is taking a new nanochip device from prototype phase capable of reprogramming skin cells into new blood vessels and nerve cells.

And it is that one of the most notable medical advances of the last two decades has been the ability to take specialized adult cells and turn them into the type of unspecialized stem cells found in embryonic tissue.

These stem cells have great therapeutic potential, since can be induced to develop into various cells, tissues and organs that will be fully compatible with the patient, eliminating the problem of tissue rejection or donor search.

Unfortunately, doing this requires complicated laboratory procedures and can pose certain risks, such as giving rise to cancer cells.

And that’s where the revolutionary approach of the Indiana team comes in, which consists of dispensing with the laboratory and turning the human body into its own cellular programmer using a technology called tissue nanotransfection.

For it a silicon nanochip that has been printed is used to include channels that terminate in a series of microneedles. On top of the chip is a rectangular container that contains specific genes.

Driven by a focused electrical charge, these genes penetrate to the desired depth into living tissue and disrupt cells, turning the site into a small bioreactor that reprograms cells to become different cell types or multicellular structures.

The technological revolution has changed the world forever and, in the coming years, it will radically change the way we understand and relate to medicine.

These can be blood vessels or nerves, without the need for elaborate laboratory techniques or dangerous virus transfer systems. Once produced, these cells and tissues can help repair damage both locally and elsewhere in the body., including the brain.

The technology has been in development for more than five years, and the UI team is now focused on going beyond prototyping to turn the nanochip into practical use that can be used in clinical settings.