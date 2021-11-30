Municipalities and Health team up to improve the well-being of the population

The municipal councils of the 2021-2024 administration expressed their willingness to team up with the Secretary of Health of the State Government and place health issues on the government’s public agenda to improve the welfare conditions of the population.

In a meeting chaired by the Secretary of Health, Martha Janeth Espinosa Mejía, with the new municipal authorities and representatives of city councils, the mayor of Minatitlán, Alejandro Mancilla, said that, if there is good coordination between city councils and the Ministry of Health, there will be good results. to health.

At this meeting, the Department of Health Services of the agency spoke of the importance of municipal participation in public health actions and the current vision of the Ministry of Health to work with the model of primary health care, in where prevention and health promotion are privileged.

Also, the Epidemiology subdirectorate presented the epidemiological semaphore of Covid-19, where it emphasized the need for municipalities to promote sanitary measures and avoid a false perception of security, since the risk of contagion continues and cases may increase if the population is neglected.

He indicated that the vaccination campaign against influenza and Covid-19 continues, in which semi-fixed vaccination modules were installed in health centers and other public places in the municipalities of the entity.