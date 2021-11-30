Moderna says COVID vaccines are weaker against omicron; markets are reeling

(Reuters) – The CEO of the pharmaceutical company Moderna raised new alarms in financial markets on Tuesday, warning that existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the omicron variant than they have been against delta.

Wall Street fell back, major European stock markets fell about 1.5%, Tokyo’s Nikkei index closed 1.6% lower and crude oil futures lost more than 3%, as comments from Stephane Bancel sparked fears that resistance to the vaccine could prolong the pandemic.

“I think there is no world in which (the effectiveness) is at the same level (…) that we had with the delta variant”Bancel told the Financial Times newspaper.

“I think it’s going to be a substantial drop (in the protection of the vaccine). I don’t know how long because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to … they tell me ‘this is not going to be good,’ “he added.

There is still protection

However, in an attempt to balance the matter, the executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke, told the European Parliament that even if the new variant goes mainstream, existing vaccines will continue to provide protection.

Moderna did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, nor did she say when she expects to have data on the effectiveness of her omicron vaccine, which the World Health Organization (WHO) says carries a very high risk of sudden increases in infections.

Bancel had previously said on CNBC that it could take months to start supplying a vaccine designed for the new variant.

Scientists and also the WHO have said that it could take weeks to understand whether omicron is likely to cause serious illness or escape protection against vaccine-induced immunity.

Three months

Cooke said laboratory tests for “cross-neutralization” would take about two weeks. If there was a need to change COVID-19 vaccines, new ones could be approved within three to four months, added.

“Vaccination will probably keep people out of the hospital,” said John Wherry, director of the Penn Institute for Immunology in Philadelphia.

Moderna and her fellow drugmakers BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson are working on vaccines that specifically target omicron in case existing doses are ineffective. Moderna has also been testing a higher dose of her current booster.

The uncertainty about the new variant has caused a global alarm and the border closures overshadow the incipient economic recovery from the pandemic that has already been going on for two years.

News of its emergence wiped roughly $ 2 trillion from global equity portfolios on Friday, but by Monday the calm had partly returned.

First detected in southern Africa a week ago, omicron is known to have spread to more than a dozen countries.

Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, confirmed its first case Tuesday, in a traveler from Namibia. Australia discovered that a person with an omicron had visited a busy shopping center in Sydney when it was likely contagious.

Border controls

Countries around the world have tightened border controls in a bid to prevent a repeat of the strict quarantines and severe economic recessions of the past year.

Britain and the United States have boosted their vaccination booster programs.

England also made masks mandatory in stores and on public transport. International passengers will have to self-isolate until they have a negative PCR test for viral DNA.

Australia has delayed the reopening of its international borders by two weeks, less than 36 hours before foreign students and skilled migrants were allowed to return.

In Germany, a hotspot, the seven-day average infection rate fell slightly for the first time in three weeks as officials considered imposing tougher measures.

In a boost to authorities, the Constitutional Court ruled that previous quarantine measures and closures had not violated children’s rights to go to school or other protected freedoms.

Global restrictions on travelers from South Africa, where the virus was first identified have highlighted the uneven distribution of the vaccine, which may have given the virus more opportunities to mutate.

“The people of Africa cannot be blamed for the immorally low level of vaccines available in Africa, and should not be penalized for identifying and sharing crucial scientific and health information with the world,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres .

The passenger liner Europa was docking in Cape Town on Tuesday in what was supposed to be the official start of the first cruise season in South Africa’s main tourist hub since the pandemic.

After omicron cases were discovered while at sea, many passengers were expected to fly directly home.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia in Hong Kong, Renju Jose in Sydney, Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Reuters offices around the world; Written by Himani Sarkar and Kevin Liffey. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)

