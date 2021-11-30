Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II is now available and these are all the changes from patch 1.18

It has cost, but it is already here. Minecraft just welcomed the second part of Caves and Cliffs, the new content addition to the sandbox from Mojang and Microsoft. This is the largest number of new arrivals in the history of Minecraft, since they completely alter the basis of the game. The creation of the worlds has changed completely, and now the height and floor of the worlds have been expanded.

To summarize a bit everything that has been added, in addition to that renewed generation of worlds, we have things like new biomes, caves and aquifers, new distribution of ores or new music … And that’s just to name some of the news that will arrive. with the game.

New Achievements

Added “Caves and Cliffs” to fall from top to bottom in the Overworld.

“Like Home” has been added to ride a Lava Strider for 50 blocks in the Overworld.

“Star Trader” has been added to trade with a villager at the building height limit

Added “Sound of Music” to play music with a jukebox in a prairie biome.

Blocks

Enchantment Tables now emit a low amount of light.

Using shears on the tip of a cave vine, twisted vine, weeping vine, and algae will prevent further growth.

Copper ore now drops 2 to 5 (2 to 3) raw copper items.

In the Stonemason, a block of copper can be turned into 4 pieces of copper.

Big Dripleaf placement has been restricted to clay, grass, soil, moss, rooted soil, podzol, and mycelium.

Large ore veins

Ore veins are large and rare underground mineral formations, shaped like a snake

Copper veins form between levels 0 and 50 and blend into granite.

Iron veins form below the -60 and -8 level and mix with the tuff

Enemies

Now monsters are only born in places where the light of the blocks is 0

Music

New music by Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka has been added to the Overworld (when played in Survival Mode) and to the main menu.

A new Lena Raine music album titled “Otherside” has been added. It can be found rarely in the chests of the fortress corridors or much more rarely in the chests of the dungeons.

New Biomes

DRIP STONE CAVES

Contains large amounts of stalagtites and stalagmites in floors and ceilings, as well as in small pools of water

In some places, you will find large stalagmites, stalactites and columns built with Dripstone blocks.

Contains additional copper ore

Drowned people can appear in aquifers within Dripstone Caves

FROZEN PEAKS

Smooth mountain peaks with ice and snow

Goats and Yetis appear. Wait, no, it’s really just goats.

TUNDRAS

Snowy terrain with large fir trees and powder snow traps. You may want to wear leather boots.

It tends to be generated in high altitude terrain under mountain peaks or on hilltops

Wolves, rabbits and foxes appear

TOOTHED PEAKS

Tremendous mountain peaks jagged with blocks of snow and stone

Goats appear

EXUBERANT CAVES

Moss covers floors and ceilings

Spore flowers grow from the ceiling and drip particles

Contains clay ponds with Dripleaf plants growing out of them

Contains azalea bushes and flowering azalea bushes

The Azalea Tree loves to be rooted in Lush Caves, so if you find an Azalea Tree (either on the ground or in a cave) you know there is a Lush Cave below you.

Glowing berry cave vines grow from the ceiling and light up the caves

MEADOW

Large herbaceous and flowery biome that tends to be generated at the top of the plateaus or next to large mountain ranges

Sometimes contains a lone tall oak or birch with a honeycomb

Donkeys, rabbits and sheep appear

SNOWY SLIDES

Very snowy terrain that can hide powder traps. Wear leather boots!

It tends to be generated in high altitude terrain under mountain peaks or on hilltops

Rabbits and goats appear

New distribution of minerals

The generation of ore has been changed to adapt it to the new height of the world and to add more strategy to mining. There is no longer a single height level that is best for all minerals.

Iron ore is generated below height 72, with a strong trend towards height 16. Iron ore is also generated above 80, with more iron ore as it rises.

Copper ore is generated between heights 0 and 96, with a strong trend toward height 48. Copper ore is generated in greater quantities in the drip stone cave biome.

Lapis lazuli mineral is generated below height 64, with a strong trend towards height 0. However, lapis lazuli mineral below height -32 or above height 32 cannot be generated exposed to air. It will be buried or in the water.

Coal ore generates above height 0, with a strong trend towards height 96 and above. Coal ore has reduced air exposure, so you will find more coal ore buried or underwater than exposed to air.

Gold ore is generated below height 32, with a strong trend towards height -16.

Additional gold ore is generated below height -48. The additional gold ore can be found in the badlands biomes above height 32.

Redstone ore is generated below height 16. The generation of redstone ore gradually increases as one descends from height -32 and lower.

Diamond ore is generated below height 16, with more diamond ore the further you descend. Diamond ore has reduced air exposure, so you will find more diamond ore buried or underwater than exposed to air.

Emerald Mineral spawns above altitude -16 in mountainous biomes, with more Emerald Mineral the higher you go. Emerald ore below height 0 is very rare.

Caves and aquifers

The “noise caves” are a new way of generating caves, providing more natural variety. Sometimes they can be really huge. There are three types:

– Cheese caves: Like the holes in Swiss cheese. They usually form caves of different sizes.

– Spaghetti caves: long, winding tunnels, sometimes wide like noodles.

– Noodle Caves: A finer, squared and claustrophobic variant of the spaghetti caves.

No, they are not noisy. The “noisy” part of noise caves is a technical term and has nothing to do with sound.

Ancient cave and canyon generators are still available, combining with noise caves to form interesting cave systems

Like previous caves, noise caves form cave entrances where they intersect with the surface

An aquifer is an area with a local water level, independent of sea level

Aquifers are used during the generation of the world to generate water masses within noise caves

This sometimes results in large underground lakes

They can also form in the interior of mountains and on the surface

Aquifers below 0 will sometimes be lava aquifers rather than water aquifers

Blocks of magma are sometimes generated at the bottom of underground water bodies

Underwater cave and canyon carvings have been removed as aquifers are used instead to generate water in caves

World generation

The spawn range and build limits have been expanded by 64 blocks up and 64 blocks down, for a total range of 384 blocks

Underground items, structures, and caves spawn up to y-64

Exception: Diorite, granite, andesite, and earth are not generated below y-0.

The size and position of the diorite, andesite and granite generation have been adjusted.

Dripstone clusters can no longer be found in normal caves, only drip cave biomes.

Starting at y-8 and below, Deepslate gradually replaces all stone

Deepslate stains no longer spawn above y-0

The shape and elevation of the terrain vary dramatically, regardless of biomes

For example, forests and deserts can form on a hill without the need for a special biome to do so.

Less Diorite, Granite and Andesite generate above y-60

Gravel strips can be generated on stony shores

Swamp trees can grow in water 2 blocks deep (instead of just 1 block)

Water lake features have been removed, aquifers provide local water levels

A group of variants of biomes with similar characteristics but with different shapes have been merged into one, as now the shape is controlled independently

Some biomes have been renamed

Geodes now only spawn up to height 30

You can check the whole patch here.