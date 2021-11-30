Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence and other Hollywood actresses who complained against the pay gap | Shows

For years it has been sought to end the wage gap, that is, when it occurs that the work of men and women is the same, but their salary is not. Faced with this problem, various Hollywood celebrities made public the discrimination they suffered and decided to raise their voices. Among them are actresses like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron.

Jennifer Lawrence – The Great American Scam

The actress who won an Oscar for the film The Great American Scam was no stranger to the situation when she learned of the amount charged by her peers. In November 2014, the Sony picture company was hacked and the profits of various actors came to light. It was revealed that actress Jennifer Lawarence and Amy Adams earned less than their peers Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper.

The star of Hunger Games earned half a million dollars for 19 days and Amy the same amount for 45 days. While actor Bale earned $ 3 million for 45 days and Cooper earned $ 3 million 100,000 for the same number of days.

“I felt like I had to say something because we have to talk about it. On average, women are paid 21 percent less than men. We can ask for the same wages as men … I asked myself why am I not asking for it? And I think I know that I’ve always had a habit of submission with the idea that it makes me more likeable, “Lawrence told ABC News.

Natalie Portman- Friends with Rights

Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman He was not satisfied with the wide inequality gap that exists in the world of cinema. During an interview with the magazine Marie Claire UK, the famous revealed that she had earned three times less than her partner Ashton Kutcher when she worked with him on the film Friends with Rights. Given this, Portman said actresses get 30 cents for every dollar an actor earns.

Upon learning of the complaint made by the actress, Kutcher was no stranger and decided to speak out through his social networks. “Very proud of Natalie and all the women fighting for the gender pay gap”, express.

Natalie Portman was one of the famous Hollywood actresses who fight and claim against the pay gap. Photo: Capture / Instagram

Charlize Theron – Snow White and the Huntsman

During an interview with Elle UK magazine, Charlize Theron revealed that she demanded the same income as her partner Chris Hemsworth, who worked alongside her on the film Snow White and the Huntsman.

“I have to give them credit, because when I asked they said yes (…) They didn’t discuss it. And maybe that’s the message: we just have to take a firm position ”, counted. In addition, she said that women should be proud to be feminists. “This is a good time to bring this to a place of justice, and women need to know that being a feminist is a good thing. “It doesn’t mean they hate men. It means equal rights ”, he added.

Charlize Theron was one of the famous Hollywood actresses who fight and claim against the pay gap. Photo: Capture / Instagram

Scarlett Johanson – Avengers: Age of Ultron

According to Forbes magazine, actress Scarlett Johansson was the highest paid actress in 2018 with a sum of 40.5 million dollars. However, in 2015 when the Marvel movie Avengers: Age of Ultron was released, the actress received less than Robert Downey.

Back then, Johansson earned $ 20 million, while the actor who is known for playing Iron Man earned $ 40 million., both being the main actors alongside Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

Scarlett Johansson was one of the famous Hollywood actresses who fight and claim against the pay gap. Photo: Capture / Instagram

Meryl Streep – reported the pay gap

Another actress who claimed wage discrimination is Meryl Streep known for working in famous films such as The Devil Wears Fashion, Mamma Mia !, The Iron Lady, among others. Meryl has been nominated 20 times for the Academy Awards, has three Oscars and several recognitions of relevance in the world of cinema.

Likewise, Streep is no stranger to the problem, as he sent 535 letters to US congressmen for the approval of the Equality Act. “A new generation of women and young people are speaking out about equality, equal pay, equal rights and equality in protection from sexual abuse. I am writing to ask you to stand up for equality, for your mother, your daughter, your sister, your wife or for you ”, according to statements collected from the Maire Claire media.