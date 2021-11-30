Mercury thermometer: This should be done if it breaks

Eye! Never use a vacuum cleaner or broom to clean up spilled mercury. Photo: Getty Images

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Exposure to mercury, even in small amounts, could cause health problems as it is dangerous for uterine development and early in life. It is no coincidence that for more than a decade, the WHO has promoted the replacement of mercury in thermometers and other measuring instruments. However, there are still thermometers that contain mercury in various places in our country, so it is probable that accidents with them still occur. Do you know what to do if a thermometer breaks? Here in Unotv.com we tell you.

This is how you should act if a thermometer breaks

If, unfortunately, an old-time thermometer, which still used mercury, broke, you should not for any reason Try to pick it up with your hands, sweep it with a broom, vacuum it or flush it down the drain as you could put yourself at risk.

These are the recommendations that the experts make

Ventilate the room and open the windows Put on gloves to collect the remains of broken glass or plastic, be careful not to cut yourself Deposit the remains in an airtight plastic bag or, failing that, in a plastic bottle with a lid Collect the mercury droplets, dragging them with a cardboard on a paper towel If the drops are very small, use an adhesive tape to capture them or you can also use a dropper Put the cardboard, towel, tape in a bag, close it and put a label on it Put all the used material in a plastic bag, properly identified, and dispose of it according to the garbage collection system Source: Firefighters of Chile

CALL FIRE DEPARTMENT

Before the breakage of a thermometer

Corresponds to a serious threat to health, due to the mercury content exposed to the environment

Do not use a vacuum cleaner or broom to clean; since it will be contaminated

Never do this if a thermometer breaks

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, for no reason should you do the following actions to clean the mercury spilled from a thermometer so as not to put your health or yours at risk.

Never use a vacuum cleaner or broom to clean up spilled mercury

Brooms or vacuums only break down the mercury into smaller parts and spread them even more, thereby increasing exposure to mercury and as the droplets evaporate, this increases the likelihood that someone at home will breathe it in.

Never pour mercury down the drain

It could get trapped in the pipe and continue to evaporate into your home, contaminating septic tanks and waste treatment plants

Never allow people with contaminated shoes or clothing to be in your home

This will help limit the dispersion of the spilled mercury.

Never use a washing machine to clean clothes or other utensils that may be contaminated with mercury

Mercury can contaminate the washing machine and wastewater. It is recommended to throw away clothes that have been in contact with liquid mercury, only wash clothes that have been exposed to mercury vapor.

If the amount of mercury is higher, remember

Now, what should you do if the amount of mercury is greater than that contained in a thermometer, thermostat or fluorescent lamp, the civil protection authorities indicate that you must take the following measures to prevent damage to your health or the environment:

Dislodge the affected area and prevent access

Open windows and doors

If it’s winter, lower the heating temperature, if it’s summer, raise the air conditioning temperature

Close the doors that give access to other parts of the house and leave the area

Immediately call the fire department or your civil protection agency for help

Health Effects of Mercury

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mercury is one of the 10 chemicals that pose special public health problems.

According to the WHO, exposure to mercury, even in small amounts, could cause severe health problems as it is toxic to the nervous and immune systems, the respiratory system, the skin, the lungs, kidneys and eyes.