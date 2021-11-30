Mercury thermometer: This should be done if it breaks
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Exposure to mercury, even in small amounts, could cause health problems as it is dangerous for uterine development and early in life. It is no coincidence that for more than a decade, the WHO has promoted the replacement of mercury in thermometers and other measuring instruments. However, there are still thermometers that contain mercury in various places in our country, so it is probable that accidents with them still occur. Do you know what to do if a thermometer breaks? Here in Unotv.com we tell you.
This is how you should act if a thermometer breaks
If, unfortunately, an old-time thermometer, which still used mercury, broke, you should not for any reason Try to pick it up with your hands, sweep it with a broom, vacuum it or flush it down the drain as you could put yourself at risk.
These are the recommendations that the experts make
- Ventilate the room and open the windows
- Put on gloves to collect the remains of broken glass or plastic, be careful not to cut yourself
- Deposit the remains in an airtight plastic bag or, failing that, in a plastic bottle with a lid
- Collect the mercury droplets, dragging them with a cardboard on a paper towel
- If the drops are very small, use an adhesive tape to capture them or you can also use a dropper
- Put the cardboard, towel, tape in a bag, close it and put a label on it
- Put all the used material in a plastic bag, properly identified, and dispose of it according to the garbage collection system
Source: Firefighters of Chile
Never do this if a thermometer breaks
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, for no reason should you do the following actions to clean the mercury spilled from a thermometer so as not to put your health or yours at risk.
- Never use a vacuum cleaner or broom to clean up spilled mercury
- Brooms or vacuums only break down the mercury into smaller parts and spread them even more, thereby increasing exposure to mercury and as the droplets evaporate, this increases the likelihood that someone at home will breathe it in.
- Never pour mercury down the drain
- It could get trapped in the pipe and continue to evaporate into your home, contaminating septic tanks and waste treatment plants
- Never allow people with contaminated shoes or clothing to be in your home
- This will help limit the dispersion of the spilled mercury.
- Never use a washing machine to clean clothes or other utensils that may be contaminated with mercury
- Mercury can contaminate the washing machine and wastewater. It is recommended to throw away clothes that have been in contact with liquid mercury, only wash clothes that have been exposed to mercury vapor.
If the amount of mercury is higher, remember
Now, what should you do if the amount of mercury is greater than that contained in a thermometer, thermostat or fluorescent lamp, the civil protection authorities indicate that you must take the following measures to prevent damage to your health or the environment:
- Dislodge the affected area and prevent access
- Open windows and doors
- If it’s winter, lower the heating temperature, if it’s summer, raise the air conditioning temperature
- Close the doors that give access to other parts of the house and leave the area
- Immediately call the fire department or your civil protection agency for help
Health Effects of Mercury
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mercury is one of the 10 chemicals that pose special public health problems.
According to the WHO, exposure to mercury, even in small amounts, could cause severe health problems as it is toxic to the nervous and immune systems, the respiratory system, the skin, the lungs, kidneys and eyes.
Some of the products that contain mercury
- Batteries
- Measurement instruments such as thermometers and barometers
- Electrical switches and relays in various appliances
- Lamps (including certain types of light bulb)
- Dental amalgams
- Skin lightening products and other cosmetics
- Pharmaceutical products