Megan Fox said she decided to quit drinking after getting ‘belligerent’ on a red carpet

In 2009, Megan Fox (1986) had already become a big name in Hollywood thanks to your participation in the franchise Transformers . That year he attended his first Golden Globes to the 22 years. Although the star was a marvel on the carpet, what she said ultimately became her turning point and regret.

In a video of Who What Wear, recently the star of Jennifer’s Body She recalled the night of the 2009 Golden Globes and explained: “I was sitting at a table with Blake Lively and the three Hermanos Jonas… In the Golden GlobesThey always put those giant bottles of champagne Moët in the table; I had several glasses of that. “

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker