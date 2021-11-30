Megan Fox said she decided to quit drinking after getting ‘belligerent’ on a red carpet
In 2009, Megan Fox (1986) had already become a big name in Hollywood thanks to your participation in the franchise Transformers . That year he attended his first Golden Globes to the 22 years. Although the star was a marvel on the carpet, what she said ultimately became her turning point and regret.
In a video of Who What Wear, recently the star of Jennifer’s Body She recalled the night of the 2009 Golden Globes and explained: “I was sitting at a table with Blake Lively and the three Hermanos Jonas… In the Golden GlobesThey always put those giant bottles of champagne Moët in the table; I had several glasses of that. “
The Golden globes they are characterized by encouraging, say, a relaxation, being the only important ceremony that includes dinner and, therefore, drinks.
After drinking that night, the current couple of Machine Gun Kelly, says he remembers aggressively walking the red carpet and confesses to making some not-so-good comments. “Now I don’t drink, and this is the reason: I went belligerent And I said a lot of shit that I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that … I think I got into a lot of trouble from what I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why, but I know I do, ”he explained.
While I was on the red carpet AND! The correspondent Giuliana Rancic interviewed Fox, referring to her as “one of the most hot in business right now. ” Best life, Fox declined the compliment, and when Rancic asked him why he said, “because I’m pretty sure I’m a double of Alan Alda“.
He then used an offensive term that refers to transvestites and people transgender, saying: “I’m a man. I am so painfully insecure. I’m about to throw up right now. I am so horrified to be here and ashamed. I am scared.”
