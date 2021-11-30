Medical school expects more investment in infrastructure

The lack of laboratories and classrooms in the Fresnillo Extension Medicine Unit of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) limits the possibilities of expanding the functions of the school, for which the educational authorities aspire to achieve the investment of more resources to grow the school.

Ernesto Alvarado Flores, coordinator of the unit, explained that they require a laboratory, two classrooms and an auditorium for the unit to be complete and to carry out research activities within the Fresnillo extension.

The coordinator specified that the lack of this infrastructure does not affect the teaching of students or jeopardize the verification of the school before the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (Comaem).

“We are complying with all the safety regulations, all the academic objectives, all the institutional objectives”, but the school is required to grow in infrastructure and as a team.

Although they meet all the objectives in the unit, “what we aspire to with the new infrastructure is to expand the functions of our extension to research.”

The Fresnillo Medicine Unit for 12 years has provided education to hundreds of young people; Since then, it has trained generations of professionals and has managed to improve its facilities.

However, the school does not stop growing, so they consider it necessary to allocate more resources to unity in order to expand the functions of the school, which already has various shortcomings.

“There have been difficult times for the Fresnillo extension of institutional hesitation, but today it is known that it is an institution with a high growth potential,” he stressed.

“The great opportunity you have is to grow and do university research and for that we need infrastructure and equipment, but to meet current needs we are at 95 percent, we only have to make an adjustment of 5 percent to attend to basic functions” .

The school has an enrollment of 324 students and during January 2022 around 70 more students will enter.