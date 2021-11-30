Max Scherzer’s mega contract changes the Mets narrative

An offseason in which New York Mets fans were injected with uncommon optimism was followed by a 2021 season that blazed epically and was riddled with chaos throughout. The following weeks provided a snapshot of the aftermath: the game’s brightest minds rejected proposals to lead the Mets’ baseball operations department; Some of the hottest free agents avoid their top offers to play elsewhere; the fervent Mets owner tweeted angrily, while other executives and agents laughed. By Thanksgiving, the Mets were a franchise in disarray.

On Monday morning, the Mets conquered all that confusion in the most effective and efficient way possible – by throwing him a ridiculous amount of money.

Max Scherzer, the best pitcher available this offseason and arguably the best pitcher of this generation, has agreed to join the Mets on a three-year, $ 130 million deal, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It gives him an average annual value of $ 43.3 million, more than 20% above the previous record set by Gerrit Cole’s contract with the New York Yankees. It’s a staggering number for a man who has just completed his 36-year-old season and is approaching 3,000 innings in his career. But it is what had to be done.