Matthew McConaughey decides not to make the leap into politics

Matthew McConaughey (52) is one of the most respected Holywood actors today. It became known with Dazed and Confused (1993) and Time to kill (1996) made him the new film sensation to the point that se came to classify him as the new Paul Newman. Although that balloon quickly deflated when it became a regular on romantic tapes (Wedding plans, How to lose a guy in 10 days or Bride by contract) and stagnation was evident.

It wasn’t until 2011 when Bernie It was a turning point in his career. Mud and Magic Mike, both tapes released in 2012, made him recover the lost cache, and Dallas Buyers Club (2013), film that earned him a Oscar, made him achieve glory. His role in the series True detective or Interstellar (2014) only confirmed that Matthew McConaughey, who has worked with such directors as Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, or Guy Ritchie, was definitely back.

However, in recent times he had been speculating – he had allowed himself to be loved – with the possibility of making the leap into politics to run for governor in his home state, Texas, in next year’s elections. “In these moments I am reflecting, ‘What is my leadership role? Because I think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role in the next chapter of my life that I am going to enter now? “, Said in May the actor, who has learned” a lot “in the last two years.

“I have learned that we have some problems that we must solve. That our policy needs a new purpose. That we have divisions that need to heal. That we need more confidence in our lives. I learned that freedom comes with responsibility and that great leaders serve, “he says now on his Twitter account.

But despite the fact that his figure was attractive to the electorate, Matthew McConaughey has decided to step aside and, for the moment, curbs all the expectations generated. “As a mere child born in the small town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It is a journey of humility and inspiration to reflect. It is also a path that I choose not to take at this time“, ditch the actor, who instead of being the visible face of a political project, will continue to collaborate in different ways.

I’m going to continue supporting entrepreneurs, companies and foundations that are creating pathways for people to succeed, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while generating prosperity. That is the American dream. Politicians, the good guys, can help us get where we need to go, yes. But let’s be clear, they can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do it for ourselves, “he concludes.