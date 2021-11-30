Matt Damon, discreet and familiar

Actor Matt Damon, famous for titles like “Good Will Hunting” or the Jason Bourne saga, turns 50 as one of the most stable families in Hollywood.

He became world famous for playing a young genius alongside his good friend Ben Affleck in “Good Will Hunting,” for which they won an Oscar for the original screenplay. From there, Matt Damon’s career continued on an upward trail and stabilized, becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Damon turns half a century.

FROM BOSTON TO OSCAR

Matthew Paige Damon was born on October 8, 1970, in Boston, United States. According to the IMDb page, his mother was a professor in the early childhood education program at Lesley University and his father, a stockbroker and real estate agent.

When his parents divorced, Damon and his older brother, Kyle, moved with their mother to the neighboring city of Cambridge.

There, the young Damon attended the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, where he started acting classes.

With his primary and secondary studies completed, the actor entered the prestigious Harvard University, where he studied English philology.

He combined his studies with acting and, after appearing in a television movie called “Rising Son” in 1990, he dropped out of college. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, he needed only 12 credits to graduate.

“Rising son” was followed by other titles such as “School ties”, two years later, and “Geronimo: an american legend”, in 1993; “Glory Daze”, in 1995; and “Courage under fire”, in 1996.

His performances were beginning to arouse interest and the great director Francis Ford Coppola, who had liked his performance in that last film, included him in the cast of “The Rainmaker.”

Damon and fellow actor Ben Affleck had been friends for a long time and together they had worked on a script about a boy with a prodigious but troubled intelligence who had dropped out of school.

“Good Will Hunting”, as the film was called, in which Affleck, the late Robin Williams and Minnie Driver also starred, was an absolute success the year of its release, 1997. In the next edition of the Oscars, both collected the statuette for the best original screenplay.

Since then, Damon has appeared in a number of hit movies. For example, “Saving private Ryan,” directed by Steven Spielberg; “The talented Mr. Ripley”; Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed”; or “Invictus”, under the baton of Clint Eastwood. He also gave life to Jason Bourne in the saga that bears his name.

At The Talks, an online interviewing website, late last year, Damon defined success as a process unto itself. “It’s work,” he said.

“It’s really about feeling like I did my best job, the best job I could do under the circumstances. Feeling like we told the story we wanted to tell the way we wanted to tell it. That’s really the definition of success, ”he added.

DISCREET AND FAMILY

The actor is portrayed in the media as a very familiar man. One of his longest absences from Hollywood was due precisely to his intention to dedicate himself to his loved ones.

After making several movies in a year, she decided to take a year off to dedicate to her family. That period coincided with the death of his father. “That year turned into a year in a hospital with my dad. So, I took another year off after that, ”he told The Talks.

In an interview with The Guardian, Damon said “the better an actor you are the less people know about you.”

Not for nothing is it one of the most discreet profiles in the cinema mecca. In 2003 he met the one who became his wife two years later. It was and is a discreet relationship, far from the quirks and eccentricities of Hollywood. She, in fact, had nothing to do with cinema or fame.

Luciana Barroso of Argentine nationality was a waitress in a bar on a Miami beach

Luciana Barroso, as she is called, was a waitress at a Miami beach bar where a movie was being shot with Damon working. When a group of fans began to harass him, the actor slipped away and got behind the bar. “So, I put him to work with me!” Barroso told Vogue Australia.

“He had trained as a barista for a movie years ago and started making drinks. And he got me a ton of money in tips that night, ”he added.

Two years later they were married in a simple civil wedding in Manhattan. They have been together since then and have four daughters, three of them the result of their marriage and one that Barroso brought from a previous relationship and that Damon adopted. By Manuel Noriega. Report Efe / Images: Clasos / Efe.

