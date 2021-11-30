Matt Damon and his routine to have huge muscles without machines or weights

Matt Damon did not become an action hero by accident, he started his career with films like Mystic Pizza, Field of Dreams and directing and starring in a project together with Ben affleck that made it to the awards Oscar (Good Will Hunting), and then came to the world of Jason bourne to show that there was no challenge too great for him, and that he had every intention of dominating the action genre.

What do you think of when you think of movie action heroes? Surely in big and strong muscles, in action scenes, gadgets and movies that break records at the box office, but you have to know that behind all that there is an actor who had to train hard, watch your diet and living in the gym to sell ourselves on the idea that we were actually seeing a spy, a soldier, or a special forces agent trying to stop an evil plan.

Well, Matt Damon is one of those actors and part of his work in that field also includes staying in good shape and getting all the muscles possible to be able to compete against the rest of the actors who (like Mark Wahlberg, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth or Jason statham) also show off their best routines every time they have a new project in which they must play a screen hero.

Damon was already in his 40s when he decided to make the last film in the series of Jason bourne (and then for The Martian and The Great Wall), and she wasn’t going to let age get in the way of her being at her best. According to rumors, by the time the movie Jason Bourne was filming, Matt Damon I was bench pressing over 100 kilos and following an intense routine created by trainer Jason Walsh (who has also worked with celebrities such as Bradley Cooper, John Krasinski, and Jessica Biel), which helped him develop a plan that primarily knew his own body weight to create resistance and force his body to build muscle.

Jason Bourne workout routine

The goal of the routine was that Damon had a sharp, defined appearance, so his trainer created a full-body program that could burn more calories than other workouts to gain muscle while burning fat.