Maroon 5’s Cardi B-assisted track ‘Girls Like You’ Gets Diamond Certified – EzAnime.net

Maroon 5’s hit single “Girls Like You” from her 2017 album Red pill blues has been certified Diamond for moving more than 10 million copies in the US.

Following its launch in 2019, The great success of Maroon 5 with Cardi B She garnered a lot of attention for her cameo-filled nature, with characters like Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Behati Prinsloo and more. However, not only did the song skyrocket in popularity (reaching number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100), so did the video. In less than 10 months, the music video surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube. The video now has a staggering 3.1 billion views.

“I have two little daughters, and to think that they were abused at all, ever made my blood boil,” Adam Levine recently told Variety of the tune. “So we did it because I felt that as long as I stayed close to my heart with this concept, I could never be wrong. … In the video, I was doing it for my children and my wife. If someone doesn’t understand the intentions, screw them.

In that same Variety interview, Adam Levine also touched on Maroon 5’s music that doesn’t fit any specific genre, saying his band was often inspired by hip-hop or R&B.

“My goal is to make songs that don’t sound out of date 10 years later,” he said. “My main criteria for a song is, can I live with it forever? And if I can’t, I just don’t have the heart to do it. It’s that easy.”

In other big news, the 2011 mega-hit Maroon 5 “Moves like Jagger” [feat. Christina Aguilera] she recently earned a diamond certification from the RIAA, making it her first diamond single. Also, the latest Maroon 5 album JORDI presents the band’s latest hit, “Beautiful Mistakes” [feat. Megan Thee Stallion], which recently captured No. 1 on Hot Adult Contemporary, marking No. 1 in his 15th career and extending his record for “most number one entries by any artist in the format.” She also stands out notably as the first number one on Hot Adult Contemporary from multi-platinum rapper Megan Thee Stallion, winner of three GRAMMY Awards. JORDI also recently obtained a Gold Certification from the RIAA.

