Mark Wahlberg has the best exercise for a movie six pack

In one of his recent videos, the actor shared a essential abs exercise that even though he does in the gym, it can be done anywhere, just you need an exercise ball (such as yoga or Pilates), a elastic band and a place where you can anchor it or stop it.

How do you do it? The Wahlberg’s abdominal exercise is a Pilates movement. You must support your back (in the middle part) on the ball, place your feet on the ground and take the resistance band (already anchored to a column, chair or an object that will not move while you pull it) with the two hands and pull forward while you alternate bringing your knees to your chest, always using your core as a point of support and generating force to stay on the ball.

Since you need to stay on the ball at all times, this exercise helps develop muscles of the back, buttocks and biceps to maintain stability, in addition to involving the legs and it’s hard and intense work for the core and abs from different angles.

The secret of Mark Wahlberg is he Pilates and you should try it too, as it is an exercise that burns fat, increases strength and endurance And, in addition, it helps prevent injuries and can make you perform better when performing other types of exercises, which means that you will see better results in less time.

You don’t have to do the full routine of Mark Wahlberg to be in shape, but it is a good idea to imitate this abdominal exercise if you want to achieve a rock abs, flat and with a six pack.

* This article was originally published in the Mexican edition of GQ.

