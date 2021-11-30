María Pedraza and her spectacular dress with side slit at the premiere of her film

By now you’ve probably heard of the movie ‘Ego’, directed by Alfonso Cortés Cavanillas and starring Maria Pedraza (and also by Marian Álvarez, Pol Monen and Alicia Borrachero, among others). It has won the awards for best feature film, best screenplay and best actress for María Pedraza at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.

During the confinement, the protagonist begins to use a dating application in which she meets a woman exactly like her, her perfect copy. The movie “talks about issues such as confinement due to the covid crisis, which we have all experienced, and of situations with which the spectators, especially the younger public, can feel identified. We shot at a very complex moment, in 2020, during the pandemic, and that has profoundly marked the way of building history, giving this work a unique and different character, ”says Alfonso Cortés Cavanillas.

The truth is that the film promises a lot and its premiere has already left us a few looks worth analyzing. The other day, María opted for a total Fendi look, with a blazer jacket as a dress. It looked spectacular! Now he has left us another style of ten (in fact, he has left us speechless once again).

This time, he has opted for a side slit knit maxi dress. And it is that the ‘celeb’ knows how to get the most out of her legs, thus following in the wake of Angelina Jolie on that mythical red carpet at the Oscars that has gone down in fashion history (yes, we mean the baptized pose as ‘Angelina’s leg’). María has complemented the look with beige stilettos. Lookazo!

María Pedraza, at the Cine Capitol in Madrid. (EFE / Kiko Huesca)

María has shown us once again that she has changed a lot (stylistically speaking, of course) since we saw her appear in ‘La casa de papel’ and, later, in ‘Elite’. Now she dares with much more daring trends and she is always right! As for the ‘beauty look’, he has opted for some waves to the water and for a natural eye makeup, but has complemented the ‘look’ with a burgundy lipstick. “Waves, no matter how they are, bring vitality to any hair. We can apply them throughout the hair or make them fall from medium to ends, more marked or less. Everything will depend on the style we want, ”says M.ª José Llata, from Llata ​​Carrera Hair Salon, from Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria).

Do you want to recreate your trendy hairstyle? The good news is that it is much easier than you think. “The fastest way to get waves is with a pair of tweezers or plates. To do this, the hair must be dry and we must apply a thermal protector so as not to damage the mane. We will comb in different sections and pass the tool. If we want bigger waves, we will take bigger locks, if we want them smaller, finer. We comb our hair with a barbed comb and fix it with lacquer, ”says Rafael Bueno, from Rafael Bueno Peluqueros, from Malaga.