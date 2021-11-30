María Pedraza, Álex González and the hidden photos (but gala)

Maria Pedraza (25) I was going back to Red carpet and this time to the Capitol Cinema on the occasion of the premiere of the movie ‘Ego’, where she is one of the main actresses. The actress was accompanied (but not much) by her churri Alex Gonzalez (41) who decided to hide behind the building but … They got caught! And we have the photos.

As we told you, María attended the premiere of her latest film and posed in the photocall for all the media present but once again she did it alone, without her Alex. But don’t panic because he decided to take a back seat and wait for her at the back door (in a good way) and then leave together. Why did the actor decide not to appear for the event? Well, maybe they want to keep their business as private as possible.

But what surprises us is that although he did not go to the red carpet, he did go elegant dress so it sure appeared on the after party or the various saraos that are made after these celebrations. The paparazzi caught them going out at the sunset behind the cinema and the truth is that they make a couple. Sight:

Is hiding like this a hint to Chenoa (46)? (Let’s remember the actor’s ex-girlfriend). Because the song of ‘Escondidos’ together with David Bisbal (42) it is all a hymn. Anyway, let’s stop rambling.

The look of María Pedraza

The actress opted for a knitted ‘total look’ With a boat neckline below the shoulders and a side opening in the skirt area, making it an Angelina Jolie and showing the leg well. In addition, this design had the detail of a knitted collar as a necklace. To top it off, some ‘nude’ patent leather heels signed by Christian Louboutin.

The ‘beauty look’ was not far behind with XL hair (probably thanks to some good extensions), eyes with very discreet shimmering shadows to highlight the lips in a maroon tone.

Congratulations to Jaime Lorente

María Pedraza once again congratulated her ex-boyfriend, Jaime Lorente, on his recent paternity and talks about her dream vacation with Álex González. Click on ‘play’ to see the full interview: