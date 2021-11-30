Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet: What it is about and the explanation of its end

‘Who Killed Erin?’ Could be read all over the internet when Mare of Easttown It came to an end on May 30. Since we learned of the triumphant return of Kate winslet Like a detective in a small town, we knew that we were facing one of the limited series of the year and one that would undoubtedly catch us throughout all its chapters; With each one of them, this series managed to envelop us in Easttown to search, together with our enigmatic protagonist, the truth about the murder that convulsed this small town in the United States.

It is no exaggeration to say that we are facing one of the best series premieres in this 2021, simply seeing the expectation that has been generated Sunday to Sunday with the launch of one chapter a week from April 18, is enough to know that Mare of Easttown, could be a worthy candidate to be present in the following awards season. So, if these reasons are not enough to see this miniseries once and for all, here we tell you everything you need to know to get hooked on Mare of Easttown.

Mare of Easttown is an American miniseries starring Kate Winslet. Courtesy.

What is Mare of Easttown about?

As she watches her life fall apart, the detective from a small Pennsylvania town, Mare Sheehan, investigates the murder of a young woman. In a duality between his personal history and murder findings, Mare has to wander in a close community full of secrets where the family and the tragedies of the past often mark the future.

Despite being submerged in a true crisis after the death of her son, the separation of her partner and the fight with her daughter-in-law over her grandson, Mare Sheehan has long been for the investigation of Erin’s case. The personal relationships with her mother, new partner, relatives of the victim and possible suspects, set the tone for the protagonist who seeks not to succumb to the emotional debacle and the dark secrets what’s hidding the Easttown community.

How many chapters does Mare of Easttown have?

Being a limited series, according to the category of its production company HBO, the story written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig zobel, has seven chapters of approximately one hour in length.

Who stars in Mare of Easttown?

As we have already established, the role of detective Mare Sheehan is played by the Oscar winner Kate winslet. The Titanic actress is joined by a great cast headed by Evan Peters like detective Colin Zabel, Guy pearce as Richard Ryan, Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross, Jean Smart like Helen, Angourie Rice as Siobhan Sheehan and David denman as Mark Sheehan.