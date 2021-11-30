Marcell Ozuna suspended 20 games for violating MLB domestic violence policy

The Atlanta Braves player lost most of 2021 to an episode of domestic violence in which the Atlanta city police intervened.

The tumultuous 2021 of the Dominican player Marcell ozuna It seems that it finally came to an end, with the decision to MLB to suspend 20 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

MLB explained that the suspension will be applied retroactively to include the last 20 games of the recently concluded campaign, games in which the outfielder of Atlanta Braves were in the list of “Administrative Absence”. This implies that the player will pay, basically, twenty games of his salary for the suspension and will be able to play from the Opening Day of the next season with the team.

MLB suspended Marcell Ozuna to 20 games without pay, which he already served during his 2021 absence for violating a domestic violence policy. Basically the punishment is to pay the equivalent of 20 of the games that you have already cashed in. MLB is very courteous to players these days. – Enrique Rojas / ESPN (@ Enrique_Rojas1) November 29, 2021

It is recalled that during last May, the gardener was on the disabled list when he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and a misdemeanor of assault.

Come the month of September, Ozuna he entered a special prejudicial program, whereby the charges against him could be dismissed. Said program was placed under supervision for six months and forced to attend anger management classes.

Prior to the injury and the occurrence of the events that led to his suspension, Marcell ozuna signed a four-year, $ 65 million contract with the Braves, with an option to a fifth season for an additional fifteen million. During 2021 he could only play 48 games.

While awaiting such a decision on his possible sanction (now confirmed), Ozuna has remained playing within the Dominican winter ball as a member of the Giants of the Cibao.