Lyn May will open her own account at OnlyFans

The vedette assured that she will earn “extra money” with her OnlyFans account (Photo: @ lyn_may_ / Instagram)

The popularity of Lyn May has grown exponentially in recent months, as the revelation of her pregnancy at 68 has been worth to appear in various international media, since in case of giving birth, she would become the first woman to achieve it at such an advanced age.

The star, known for his controversial comments about famous Mexicans and Americans, was interviewed by reporters from the program The fat and the skinny, where he gave details of his recent trip to Tijuana.

Lyn May said that strong turbulence who suffered during his flight from the Mexican capital to the border city they could cause problems with your pregnancy:

“We were already on top of the plane and it began to thunderWe were already flying and the pilot returned. And we all started screaming. He told us that there were engine failures, I think the pregnancy is over, because with that scare we were really born again“Said the star.

Lyn May revealed that she could have lost her babies due to turbulence on a flight (Photo: @ vengalaalegriatva / Instagram)

In addition to expressing concern about her pregnancy, the actress revealed that will open your account at OnlyFans: “Already I’m going to open it because other people are making money and I’m not”, Said Lyn May on the platform where several celebrities have generated a fortune by sharing erotic content to its followers, who pay a monthly subscription to access the content.

Although some famous who have an account on the platform do not upload explicit content, there are those who publish photographs and videos only for adults. Lyn May affirmed that she will be from the second group, as she will publish “Naked showing the monkey”.

In an interview for First hand, the vedette revealed the names of who could be the godmothers of their next childrenWell, he said that he would like Thalia or Cher received the honor.

“You still don’t communicate with me, but Thalía is good for godmother or Cher“Said Lyn May and continued:” Thalía, I want you to be the godmother of my children, so don’t back down. I want you to come as a godmother to my two children and here I want you as a godmother ”.

In addition, in the company of her boyfriend Markos D1, she revealed the possible names that her children will have at birth: “The boy will be called Gustavo Adolfo, he is the godfather“, Assured Lyn May, before which her partner complemented:”Gustavo and Belinda“, Which unleashed the anger of the star, who responded as follows:”No, not Belinda, nor mother * s”.

Lyn May wants Cher and Thalía to be godmothers of her children PHOTO: Instagram / @ Lyn_may_

The reporter asked him about the reasons why his abdomen has not growndespite being several months pregnant, to which she replied: “You know what happens, Pregnancies are going to me, children are going to my buttocks. My hips grow. If not, look at my hips how I have them ”, he assured.

The star has shared different photographs of your ultrasounds through social networks, the last image of his next children was accompanied by the date “12/01/2022″, On which it was speculated that it could be the day she gives birth.

Although the date can be interpreted as the first of december of next year, various users of social networks stated that the format in which it was written could be the one corresponding to the one used in United States, because in that country the number of the month is written first.

KEEP READING:

Bella de la Vega revealed the amount of money she earns per month in Onlyfans

Lyn May made an impact on networks with an invitation for botox treatment: “I invite you to get pretty”

The millionaire amount that Noelia is earning after leaving OnlyFans