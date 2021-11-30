Liguilla 2021: How much do Pumas vs Atlas tickets cost?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.29.2021 19:15:54





Pumas vs Atlas is the semifinal that attracts the most attention, on the one hand because university students are the only big team that stays alive in the Apertura 2021, in addition to being possibly the team that has played the best in recent weeks; on the other hand, there is the Atlas, what will you look for end the 70-year drought without being a champion.

In addition to the ingredients mentioned, we will see that quarry brings out its team, since both squads They are from the largest quarries of Mexican soccer. The two best footballers what has Mexico had they have come out of their basic forces, Hugo Sánchez and Rafael Márquez.

The last time faces were seen in this instance was in the Opening 2004, when the university students led precisely by the ‘Pentapichichi’ they eliminated the Red and Black from the Atlas, which were led by Robert de Pinho.

Both come from giving great surprises, Pumas eliminated the superleader and staunch rival, America. The Academy eliminated to the most expensive team in Mexican soccer, the Rayados from Monterrey.

The game out It will be Thursday in the University Olympic o’clock at 9:00 p.m.

How much are the tickets for the one way game?

General ground floor: $ 420

High section: $ 504

Boxes $ 840

Where can tickets be purchased?

They can only be purchased through Ticketmaster, since there will be no open box office in Ciudad Universitaria.