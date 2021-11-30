Liga MX published the schedules for the U-20 final between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna

There is seldom the occasion when the two best teams in a competition reach a final. This will be the case ofl Opening 2021 in the category U-20, where the first and second of the leaderboard will play the title of MX League. Since the competition they have already published the schedules for the outcome between Blue Cross and Santos Laguna.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The first leg between the two teams will take place this Thursday, December 2 from the Azteza Stadium starting at 11:00 (local time). Those led by Luis Orozco will step on the Coloso de Santa Úrsula turf despite the fact that their home matches in the regular phase were played at the La Noria facilities.

The return, meanwhile, will take place on Sunday, December 5 at the TSM Corona Stadium also at 11:00 (local time). The days of both matches coincide with the semifinals of Liga MX that will be played by Atlas vs. Pumas and Tigres vs. Lion.

The path of the cement producers in this Liguilla has not been easy: in the quarterfinals they saw their faces against him Mazatlan in a series that was 5-3 in favor of the celestial; However, the most difficult opponent would come in the semifinals when facing the UANL Tigers. That tie was tied 0-0 in both games, but Cruz Azul, being better positioned in the table, sealed his ticket to the grand final.

The last time that cement workers and lagoons faced each other was on day 2 of this same contest. That game was played at the home of Santos Laguna and ended with a victory for the locals by the minimum.