LGBTQ + conspiracy against JK Rowling

“If sex is not real, there is no attraction for people of the same sex. If sex is not real, the reality lived by women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erase the concept of sex It takes away the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. I don’t hate telling the truth. ” “It’s silly the idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women to male violence, ‘hate’ trans people because they think that sex is real and they have experienced the consequences. “ “I respect the right of every trans person to live in a way that feels authentic and comfortable for them. I would march with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don’t think it’s hateful to say so. “.

The LGBTQ + did not share this or perhaps decided not even to evaluate it, and the operations began.

HBO Max is a company of Warner Media, controlled by AT&T.

Jason Alan Kilar -founder of Hulu and Vessel, former Amazon executive- is in command, and he was the one who in February 2021, mentioned that something new was on his agenda about ‘Harry Potter’, JK Rowling’s character.

The project was shaped by the main directors of HBO Max:

Casey bloys (Chief Content Officer), and

(Chief Content Officer), and Andy Forssell (Business Operations).

The team has already produced a promotional hit: the special of ‘Friends’, which now they try to repeat with a special of ‘Harry Potter’, even when they are not comparable products: the ‘sitcom‘(situation comedy) was content native tv while the film franchise was the adaptation of a successful novel.

This means that Hogwarts -the school of magicians, where a good part of the plot takes place- has existed long before Warner discovered it because it was born in Rowling’s head and pen.

Harry Potter and Hermione Granger existed long before Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson they had been chosen to interpret them because they were born of Rowling’s will.

And this goes beyond that after the saga, none have done any transcendent work. They failed to reinvent themselves. Nor did they stand out for their acting virtues. Watson has managed her personal marketing best and managed to have the United Nations designate her as a Women’s Goodwill Ambassador. Radcliffe not even that.

However, Radcliffe, Watson and others of the cast, have demanded, to satisfy their fans of the LGBTQ + collective, don’t invite Rowling to the special, considering that she discriminates against transgender people.

And Warner Media / HBO Max decided to accept those impositions and wipe JK Rowling off the map because she’s ‘socially correct’ get along with the LGBTQ + and realize the special 20 years that will have multiple economic benefits for the relaunch of all the by-products.

But is it possible to explain no fuss JK Rowling’s absence from ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’?

Anyway, there are some people willing to make a difference. It is the case of Afshan azad (Padma Patil in the saga): “I owe everything to @jk_rowling, the casting agents and the Potter movies. “

https://twitter.com/afshan_azad/status/1460699041092747264 When the Philosophers Stone film came out I was sucked into the magical world like every other kid. Little did I know years later I’d audition for a role that would change my entire life upside down. I owe everything to @jk_rowling, the casting agents and the Potter films. #twenty pic.twitter.com/apuEjsxp7O – Afshan Azad (@afshan_azad) November 16, 2021

The question

Questions Rowling asks herself, repeatedly:

Who said that Harry Potter was written to provoke empathy or to seduce or interest the LGBTQ +?

When did the LGBTQ + community take over the stories of the orphan boy with magical powers?

Who allowed this appropriation?

The stamp they have imposed on JKR is’transphobic ‘.

Rowling believes that she, the author of the story and the authorized voice of the film franchise she raised US $ 7.8 billionShe never speculated on that gender identity or sought success by winking at a particular community because her product was for a universal childhood.

However, the facts are what they are and it will only appear in archival footage on New Year’s Day 2022, 20 years after ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ of November 2001, and 10 years after the final film of the saga.

Instead Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), the director of the 2 initial films, Chris Columbus, and other stars of the 8 films will join. Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Today

It all started at the end of 2019, when Rowling endorsed the British researcher on Twitter. Maya forstater, who lost his job at the Center for Global Development, after saying that people cannot change their biological sex. From a strictly genetic point of view there is much to contribute in this regard but it is not the subject of this note.

Forstater was fired after posting a series of tweets questioning the British government’s plans to allow people to determine their gender.

Forstater stated that even when trans women obtain a document that recognizes their transgender identity, they cannot define themselves as women, a point of view that “is not worthy of respect in a democratic society“, according to the labor judge James tayler, who rejected Forstater’s claim to his former employer.

Rowling’s defense of Forstater gave the debate enormous visibility. Since then it has not stopped.

On Monday 11/22/2021, JKR tweeted about some events that occurred on Friday 11/19.

The address of the home where he lives with his family had been posted on Twitter by 3 LGBTQ + activist actors who took photos of themselves in front of the residence, carefully positioning themselves to make sure the address was visible, a way of doxxing, as the digital civilization calls the attempt to punishment or revenge against a person by making private information public.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/1462758324177444870 Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

JKR thanked those who reported what happened both to @TwitterSupport as to the Edinburgh Police, Scotland.

Later, JKR decided to ratify her point of view because, she explained, she could not allow her to accept the intimidation committed against her by those she identified as @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_.

Rowling cited other cases of similar harassment that even incurred violence: Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock…

None of these women are protected like me. They and their families have been plunged into a state of fear and anguish for the sole reason that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex. None of these women are protected like me. They and their families have been plunged into a state of fear and anguish for the sole reason that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.

I’ve received so many death threats that I could wallpaper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped talking. Perhaps, and I’m just mentioning it, the best way to show that your movement is not a threat to women is to stop harassing, harassing and threatening us. I’ve received so many death threats that I could wallpaper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped talking. Perhaps, and I’m just mentioning it, the best way to show that your movement is not a threat to women is to stop harassing, harassing and threatening us.

The aforementioned activist drag queen Holly stars, star of the Amazon Prime documentary “Holly Stars: Inspirational,” said she removed the photograph from Rowling’s home. According to the Daily Mail, @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ closed their Twitter accounts.

Holly Stars tried to victimize herself: “Since we published it, we have received an overwhelming number of serious and threatening transphobic messages, so we have decided to remove the photo.”

But the sociocultural rift seems exaggerated.

Is some form of coexistence between their specific discrepancies impossible, although, surely, there will be another agenda in which they coincide?

Is there a single voice in the socio-cultural currents and the counterculture will be wiped out?

Doesn’t LGBTQ + have a virulent attitude against Rowling similar to what they endured for years?

And the freedom of conscience or is it not possible to manifest the dissidents and discrepancies in the West?

What is the concept of democracy that the West wants to impose? (Precisely Global Times, diary of Chinese Communist Party, used the incident to accuse: “Western media often promote the idea that culture and art should not be hijacked by politics, but when it comes to themselves, they choose to remain silent and not speak for the victims. . “)

It turns out almost like the final revenge on Potter from Lord Voldemort, nickname of Tom riddle, Potter’s antagonist and his parents’ murderer. Almost no one dares to mention the name of the Dark lord and prefer to refer to “Do you know who“or”The one who should not be named“Great enemy of the world. ‘Muggle‘(those who are not magicians) and psychopath of the’pure blood’: Isn’t there something of this nightmare in JKR’s life today?

Warner Media has always wanted bill more and more and more and more more with ‘Harry Potter’.

It was precisely for this reason that they committed the stupidity of 5 movies from the prequel ‘Fantastic Animals’ (Fantastic Beasts) instead of 3, which was the number that the story used tolerated, which is not even a novel like ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, but a guide on the animals of this universe that Harry, and surely his Hogwarts classmates, they used in class to learn more about that subject.

Rowling managed to create a new story that did well in Chapter 1, although it was not as charming as the boy wizard. And then Warner has wasted even the materials at its disposal. The LGBTQ + rammed hard against JKR on the occasion of the 2nd. delivery of the prequel, precisely because how a certain gender issue was addressed which he considered not explicit enough about the teacher Albus dumbledore.

What will they try to provoke in the premiere of Chapter 3, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, on 04/15/2022? Difficult to go that far. For now the horizon is New Year’s Day, and everything that HBO Maxi allows to install.